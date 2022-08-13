Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri shows off her toned figure in a gold dress as she celebrates her birthday

Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri looked stunning on Friday as she celebrated her 24th birthday in style with a sumptuous meal at London’s The Shard, after fellow islander Jacques O’Neill apologized for “bullying her.”

The dancer was all smiles as she showed off her toned figure in a revealing gold maxi dress with a daring thigh-high split.

She increased her height in a pair of gold heels and carried a small white handbag in the sizzling array of snaps she shared with her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

Glam: Tasha Ghouri looked fabulous on Friday as she celebrated her 24th birthday in style with a lavish meal at London’s Shard

Tasha opted for a dewy glam makeup look and styled her luscious blonde locks in loose curls.

Alongside the photos, Tasha wrote, “What a birthday! So thankful for all that has happened this year, so thankful for my beautiful friends and family. Thank you all for the messages, it means so much. This is to be 24 and make it so special.”

It comes after Jacques revealed he had started therapy when he apologized after accusations that he had “mocked and bullied” Tasha.

Stylish: The Love Island star smiled as she showed off her toned figure in a revealing gold maxi dress with a daring thigh-high split

Gorgeous: Tasha opted for a dewy, glamorous makeup look and styled her luscious blonde locks in loose curls

He broke his silence after it was revealed that both Tasha and her beau, Andrew Le Page, 27, had unfollowed him on Instagram, the reality star, 23, wrote a lengthy post insisting he has no ‘bad feelings’ towards anyone from the show.

Jacques recently came under fire after a video leaked on Twitter in which he appeared to mock Tasha, 23, furious with fans who claimed that despite leaving the villa due to his mental health, he cared little for the wellbeing of others. .

Jacques shared a lengthy post on his Instagram stories, insisting he never intended to show any distaste for Love Island stars, and after an “overwhelming” time since leaving the show, he hadn’t put himself on the show. best possible way.

Candid: Jacques O’Neill has revealed he’s started therapy and apologized after allegations he ‘mocked and bullied’ Tasha

The rubgy player added that he completed his first therapy session on Monday, something he had to do for “years”.

Jacques said: “I just want to acknowledge the situation that is happening at the moment and apologize if my behavior in the past few weeks has been offensive or misinterpreted.

“I really don’t have any bad feelings towards anyone and I didn’t mean for anything to happen that way. It was not my intention and I am truly sorry.

Comment: The rugby star broke his silence after it was revealed that Tasha and her beau Andrew Le Page (pictured) unfollowed him on Instagram

Insightful: Jacques shared a lengthy post on his Instagram stories, insisting that he has no ‘bad feelings’ towards other stars in the villa, and he recently had his first therapy session

“Life has been really overwhelming lately and admittedly, I probably haven’t treated myself in the best possible way. I take full responsibility for my actions. I am aware that I am far from perfect and that work needs to be done on myself.

“On Monday I had my first therapy session which really took me out of my comfort zone, I know I’ve needed this for years, but only now have I decided to seek help. I know it’s already a step in the right direction for me, even after just one session.

“I’m not asking for sympathy, I just wanted to acknowledge the situation and move forward as positively as possible.

“However, I know that this could be an important lesson for me in the future and in the years to come. I hope I can become the person I want to be and use this new platform to spread a positive message. I’m sorry for everyone I’ve let down.’

Drama: Wednesday it was announced that Tasha and Andrew were no longer following Jacques on Instagram

On Wednesday, it was announced that Tasha and Andrew were no longer following Jacques on Instagram after he came under fire for mocking her in the private Instagram Story that was leaked online.

Many said they were much less sympathetic to his mental health condition and claimed that he bullied Tasha.

It comes after Tasha liked a post shared by fellow Love Island alum Remi Lambert on Tuesday, in which he accused Jacques of “bullying” him during his brief stay at the villa.

Fans noted that Andrew and Tasha were unfollowing Jacques on Twitter, as one person wrote: “Andrew unfollowed Jacques. We are a supportive friend.”

Another added: ‘Yes, both Andrew and Tasha have unfollowed Jacques and I’m here for #loveisland’.

Awkward: Jacques (pictured last week) came under fire for mocking Tasha in a private Instagram story leaked online

‘AND Andrew unfollowed Jacques today? The men are waking up,” wrote a third.

Andrew, Tasha and Jacques representatives have been contacted by MailOnline for comment.

It comes after Jacques came under fire last week for mocking Tasha in a private Instagram story leaked online.

The Love Islander, 23, filmed himself watching Tasha’s speech to Andrew in the Summer Ball final.

Over the top, he quoted Davide Sanclimenti’s now iconic words: ‘You’re a liar, an actress, go the f**k out!’

In hot water: It comes after Jacques came under fire last week for mocking Tasha in a private Instagram story that was later leaked on Twitter

On Thursday, Tasha’s dad waded into line and took to Twitter to share a crafty dig at Jacques.

Commenting on the music video, he wrote, “Some people grow and mature through their island experience, others don’t. It is what it is.’

Jacques left the Love Island villa the same week that love rival Adam Collard walked in after threatening his relationship with Paige.

He later revealed that during his time on the show, he felt “the worst thing he ever had in his life.”