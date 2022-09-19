Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri shows off her new look while her beau declares her ‘sexiest woman alive’

Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri took to Instagram on Sunday to show off her stunning new look.

The stunner, 23, looked incredible as she rocked brand new bangs with her blonde locks styled in a soft curl.

Tasha was inundated with compliments on the social media site, including her islander, Andrew La Page, 27, calling her “sexiest woman alive.”

New Look: Tasha Ghouri, 23 from Love Island, took to Instagram on Sunday to show off her gorgeous new look (left, right pictured on the ITV2 show in July)

The reality star created a storm as she showed off her muscular midriff in green cropped basque and figure-hugging jeans.

Accentuating her features with a radiant palette of makeup Tasha, who finished fourth in the reality show with Andrew, completed the look with a gold choker.

She captioned the gorgeous snap: ‘Switch up’ along with a haircut emoji.

Loved: Tasha was inundated with compliments on the social media site, including her islander, Andrew La Page, 27, who declared her “sexiest woman alive” (pictured together earlier this year)

Famous friends also rushed to the comments section, including fellow Love Island star Summer Botwe who wrote, “Suits you.”

While Indiyah Polack wrote ‘Can’t breathe’ and Paige Thorne added ‘No one better drop it’.

Antigoni Buxton posted fire emojis and Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison called the look “Stunning.”

It comes after the beauty announced she’s signed a six-figure deal with L’Oréal — just days after launching her first collection with eBay.

When she announced the news on Instagram earlier this week, the star posted a photo of a beautiful bunch of flowers she received from the brand with a card saying they are “so excited” to be working with the dancer.

Alongside the Instagram Stories, Tasha wrote: “I am now an Official UK Ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. I’m so excited about this.’

Career step: It comes after the beauty announced she’s signed a six-figure deal with L’Oréal – just days after launching her first collection with eBay

The dancer joins a number of major Hollywood stars as ambassadors, including Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren and Amber Heard.

Tasha is also partnering with eBay as the brand’s first-ever beloved ambassador, launching a brand new collection with the online retailer.

Known for her impeccable sense of style at the Love Island villa, she shared that she wants to “take the shame out of second-hand clothing” with the sustainable range.

It comes after Tasha and Andrew reveal that they are taking their relationship to the next level by moving into the couple’s first home together.

Sweet: The dancer will join a number of major Hollywood stars as ambassadors, including Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren and Amber Heard

In an exclusive interview with MailOnline, Tasha revealed that taking part in the dating show’s “baby challenge” proved to her that she’d love to have kids one day — having previously believed they weren’t in her future.

Tasha said, “Andrew and I are officially moving in together and it’s our dream home. It’s in East London and we’re moving in two weeks.

“I’m so excited because until now Andrew has lived with me in my flat with my best friend and now it’s the perfect time to make a fresh start, just me and Andrew together, to be able to go home and it’s just the two of us… I’m really excited.

‘We have a lot of space in our new flat. It is an apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, it has a nice balcony, it is modern, a new construction.

“I’ve started shopping, fresh linens, candles, I want pictures on the walls and things like that – I can’t wait.”