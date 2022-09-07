Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri reveals she’s moving into a two-bedroom apartment with Andrew Le Page

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page are taking their relationship to the next level by moving into the couple’s first home together, MailOnline can reveal.

The Love Island finalists have found their ‘dream’ two bedroom, two bathroom apartment in London, with Tasha, 24, describing the union as a ‘new start’.

In an exclusive interview, Tasha, who admits she and her boyfriend Andrew, 27, have already talked about getting married, revealed that taking part in the dating show’s “baby challenge” proved her she’d like to have kids one day — after she had previously believed they were not in her future.

Tasha said, “Andrew and I are officially moving in together and it’s our dream home. It’s in East London and we’re moving in two weeks.

“I’m so excited because until now Andrew has lived with me in my flat with my best friend and now it’s the perfect time to make a fresh start, just me and Andrew together, to be able to go home and it’s just the two of us… I’m really excited.

‘We have a lot of space in our new flat. It is an apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, it has a nice balcony, it is modern, a new construction.

“I’ve started shopping, fresh linens, candles, I want pictures on the walls and things like that – I can’t wait.”

Tasha considers her time at the Love Island villa a “mixed experience,” but says meeting friend Andrew made her “rollercoaster trip” worthwhile.

After already teasing fans about a possible engagement that could take place within a year, Tasha explained that she has always dreamed of getting married at a young age and is guilty of “dragging” by taking in the moment. images where Andrew introduces her.

However, she didn’t always see children in her future, confessed that it was Love Island’s famous baby challenge and became attached to the couple’s son, Leo, proving to her that she could become a mother one day.

She said, ‘I told Andrew it’s up to you whether you want to propose. It’s in his hands.

“The reason we think that way is because we’re both so excited and we enjoy our time together. It’s the kind of love you just want to do, it turns me on when I talk about it. I’m way ahead of myself, but it’s up to Andrew, isn’t it?

“Even before Love Island, I always wanted to get engaged and married young, which has always been my dream.

‘Having children wasn’t in my head, nothing personal against children, but I didn’t see it in my plans.

“But when I met Andrew and we had the baby challenge, I could imagine it, but I told him it would be many, many, many years to come.

“I remember waking up to the baby challenge and thinking ‘this is my worst nightmare’, but during the day I started to get attached to Leo, the baby, and I thought ‘what’s going on?’

The professional dancer became Love Island’s first deaf contestant this year, speaking on the show about having a cochlear implant, an electronic device, placed when she was five years old.

After landing in the bottom three multiple times, Tasha burst into tears — an emotional moment made worse by her former co-star Luca Bish, who claimed she only cried because she wanted to win the series.

Tasha has explained that the real reason she collapsed was because she felt she had failed in her mission to inspire people and raise awareness for the deaf community.

She said, ‘In the villa I couldn’t have my own voice. I get emotional because having a cochlear implant is such an exhausting thing to have, it’s not an immediate solution, and when I was in the bottom three I felt like I wasn’t doing my job inspiring people , and that’s why I got so emotional.

“It wasn’t because I wanted to win or anything like that. I just felt like I wasn’t doing what I wanted to do, which was to inspire people and show that you can do this.

“When I came out of the villa I had a conversation with my father and he warned me about certain things that had been said, I haven’t had any death threats, but it was about the way I talk, my cochlear implant, but if anything , gives me that fire and motivation.

“If anything, I’m thankful for the negativity because they give me that energy to use my voice even more. I will never stop talking or raising awareness.’

Tasha revealed to her 1.4 million fans that she is moving in with Andrew on Tuesday night via a video posted on Instagram.

However, she did not speak in the clip and used British Sign Language to get the message across and will follow up on Wednesday with a video with subtitles.

By partnering with Cadbury Fingers and the National Deaf Children’s Society as part of the Sign with Fingers Big and Small campaign, Tasha wanted to demonstrate the difficulties a deaf person can go through on a daily basis, especially when not involved in conversations.

She also wants to encourage more people to learn British Sign Language so that the deaf community feels involved in everyday life.

She explained: ‘Cadbury Fingers has partnered with the National Deaf Children’s Society to launch the Sign with Fingers campaign, which is about raising awareness for deafness and increasing many more opportunities for deaf and hearing people to come together and learn to be who we are. to be.

“It’s about showing that a little bit of BSL (British Sign Language) does go a long way.

“Even before I got my implant, I was fluent in BSL and I know exactly what it’s like to miss conversations.

“Today I still miss conversations… 72 percent of hearing people want to learn BSL, but they don’t know where to start and they don’t have the tools, so the campaign is bringing that to light and it’s amazing that Cadbury is doing this.’

She continued: ‘I’m really passionate about this and even before entering the villa I tried to create as much awareness as possible, but now I have a platform that I can use for the greater good.

“The fact that I’m doing this now – I’m getting emotional because it’s not talked about enough, it’s overlooked, I didn’t expect to work with Cadbury.”

