Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri reveals she was ‘having takeaways every night’ before entering the villa

Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri has revealed that she ate takeaway food and chocolate “every night” before entering the villa.

The dancer, 24, has opened up about confidence in her own body and told Cosmopolitan UK that the dating show ITV2 had no influence on it.

Tasha, who looked amazing on the show, also admitted that she hadn’t entered a gym in over two months before she left for Mallorca.

When asked if the show has changed the way she thinks about her body, she replied, “I wouldn’t say it. Even before entering the villa, I thought, ‘I’m going to the gym for two months.’ Didn’t go once. I literally ate takeaway every night, with chocolate.

‘Even in the villa I still ate a well-balanced diet, I still ate chocolate and sweets. Honestly, [since] run away, nothing has changed [with] how I feel about my body. I still have faith in myself.

“I wouldn’t say I felt pressured at all, but it’s that thought of that summer body. But you know what, it’s okay. Own your body, own what you have. Show it, because that makes you beautiful.’

Tasha finished fourth on Love Island this year, alongside her realtor boyfriend Andrew, 27.

The couple had a turbulent journey at the villa and were voted in the bottom three multiple times during the show.

Speaking about managing her health, she explained, “When it comes to public votes, it’s a pretty tough scenario. You are in the villa without contact with the outside world. For me, I got emotional a few times. That’s purely because I couldn’t express myself at the time.

She added: “I couldn’t get in touch to post on Instagram or post a story to say, ‘This is why I felt this way.’ At that point, I kind of knew that I might not be a favorite in the outside world, and it really touches you. It is busy.

“Yeah, I think to deal with it I just had to stay positive and look ahead and be in the villa in a moment and not think about the outside world so much.”

After a whirlwind romance in the villa, Tasha asked Andrew to be her boyfriend and the pair continue to go from strength to strength.

Gushing about her relationship, she said, “For me and Andrew, we’re moving in together. He currently lives with me and we are moving in together and looking for a place. We are currently watching, which is very exciting.

“We’ve got vacation plans… Cute little dates planned. Really exciting for me and Andrew to now look ahead and focus on me and him.

“We want to move to London, stay in London, we both love London very much, so it’s great that we can stay around here. We both have exciting things coming up.’

You can watch the full interview with Tasha Ghouri at the Cosmopolitan UK YouTube Channel.