Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri pokes fun at beau Andrew Le Page’s VERY racy Coco Lodge revelation

It was one of Love Island’s steamiest memes ever after Coco Lodge forced Andrew Le Page to admit his sexual act with her.

So it came as a big surprise on Thursday when Tasha Ghouri made fun of Andrew’s now famous quote about his intimate encounter with ring girl Coco, 27.

Dancer Tasha, 23, who finished fourth with the broker, 27, took to her Instagram account to share an emotional tribute about her journey in the villa – signing off in reference to Andrew’s now-parodied phrase : ‘I licked her t** or whatever.’

Innuendo: Tasha Ghouri poked fun at friend Andrew Le Paige’s now famous quote about his sexual encounter with Coco Lodge on her Instagram account

Andrew was paired with Tasha, but grew close to Coco during the Casa Amor turn of the show, with the pair kissing passionately in the pool and sharing the intimate moment together under the sheets.

Looking infatuated on a professional shoot with her new boyfriend before filming the reunion show, Tasha flashed her abs in an 80s-style co-ord.

Andrew sat behind her, resting his arms on her slim waist, looking smart in a polo shirt and jeans.

Kiss: Tasha looked in love during a professional shoot with her new boyfriend, showing off her abs in an 80s style co-ord

The model wrote the emotional post and began: ‘I win with the biggest smile on my face after walking out of the villa with the most amazing man @andrewlepage ily.’

Showing her gratitude over the past eight weeks, she continued, “Thank you so much for all the love and support. I’ve caught up with all the messages and my heart is so full.

“It’s definitely been a roller coaster of emotions, as well as finding love, self-growth, I’ve learned so much about relationships and communication. Every lesson and every situation has made me stronger and who I am today.’

She went into detail, adding: ‘I walked into the villa for two reasons…

Joke: Tasha took to her Instagram account to share an emotional tribute about her villa journey – signing off in reference to the now infamous phrase

‘Finding pure, genuine love and creating awareness about my superpower. I hope I’ve shown my superhero community that it’s something that doesn’t define me and shouldn’t define you either.

“I’m so excited for what the future holds, I’m really so thankful for all the love.”

Signing out in style, she joked: ‘Here’s the future……. or whatever.

‘#ihavefoundmyprince #tandrew.’

Bombshell: Andrew decided to reconnect with Coco in Casa Amor and share several intimate moments

The post comes after fellow islander Jacques O’Neill came under fire for mocking Tasha in a private Instagram story leaked online, while her father is now wading in.

The 23-year-old rugby pro filmed himself watching Tasha’s speech to Andrew in the Love Island final at the Summer Ball.

Over the top, he quoted Davide Sanclimenti’s now iconic words, saying, ‘You’re a liar, an adctress, go the f**k out!’

In hot water: Jacques O’Neill came under fire for mocking Tasha in a private Instagram story leaked online as her father now waded in

After the video was leaked on Twitter, fans began to turn against Jacques, arguing that he had left the villa because of his mental health, but cared little for the mental health of others, especially women.

Many said they were much less sympathetic to his plight and claimed that he bullied Tasha.

One tweeted: ‘So Jacques left the villa to protect his own sanity but still bullies one of the girls from outside. Isn’t mental health important for girls?’

Speech: The Love Islander, 23, filmed himself watching Tasha’s speech to Andrew Le Page in the Love Island finale at the Summer Ball

Accusation: Over the top, he quoted Davide Sanclimenti’s now iconic words, saying: ‘You’re a liar, an actress, get the f**k out!’

Another agreed, writing: ‘We said f**k Jacques from the start for his behavior towards Paige and Tasha in the villa, but all the misogynists used ‘#bekind’ and ‘men’s mental health matters too ‘ as a weapon to apologize. behaviour.’

A third echoed: ‘Mental health this, sanity that, until it’s women’s sanity, isn’t it, Jacques?’

Someone else chimed in to add: ‘How about stop giving p****s the platform to correct their image if they are still mocking others on the internet Jacques doesn’t care about the mental health of others’ .

Response: After the video was leaked on Twitter, fans began to turn against Jacques, arguing that he had left the villa due to his mental health, but cared little for the mental health of others, especially women

And a fifth added: ‘How do you leave the show for ‘mental health’ but bully other people? But shouldn’t we all be “friendly” to Jacques?’

On Thursday, Tasha’s dad waded into line and took to Twitter to share a crafty dig at Jacques.

Commenting on the video clip, he wrote, “Some people grow and mature through their island experience, others don’t. It is what it is.’

Shadow: On Thursday, Tasha’s dad waded into line and took to Twitter to share a crafty dig at Jacques