Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri exudes elegance in a plunging gown for a date night with Andrew Le Page

Tasha Ghouri nailed a chic look on Saturday night as she headed out for date night with boyfriend Andrew Le Page in London’s Kensington.

The Love Island finalist, 24, showed off her stunning figure in a forest green dress with an extreme plunge and thigh-grazing center slit.

Heading to hotspot eatery Ours, the model captioned it “date night” as she shared a carousel of photos from the evening the next day with her 1.4 million followers.

Chic: Tasha Ghouri, 24, radiated elegance in an extremely plunging gown with a center slit as she headed out on a date night with boyfriend Andrew Le Page in London on Saturday.

The number was off the label B and featured a halterneck design, a snug fit and an open chest that extends down to her torso.

While Tasha paired it with barely-perspex heels and a striking Vivienne Westwood sphere choker-length necklace.

The beauty had her blond locks tucked into a low ponytail, with two front sections left out to frame her face.

Gorgeous: She showed off her gorgeous figure in a forest green dress with an extreme plunge and thigh-grazing center slit

Bombshell: The beauty had her blonde locks tucked into a low ponytail, with two front sections left out to frame her face

She opted for a radiant palette of makeup and glitzy silver earrings, with a taupe chained handbag slung over her shoulder.

Tasha posed for a series of snaps in the hallway of the restaurant, which was decorated with green lights and lemon tree decorations.

And Andrew shared a photo of his own from the evening, which in the caption gushed about his girlfriend.

Stylish couple: Andrew shared a photo on his Instagram wearing black jeans and a flannel shirt

Proud: Andrew explained that he feels the ‘luckiest boy’ to be with his fellow islander and gushed about Tasha in the caption

The realtor donned black jeans, a matching plain T-shirt and flannel shirt for date night – beaming next to Tasha for a shot.

Andrew also first revealed his new tattoo, confirming that he and Tasha had gotten matching ink earlier in the day.

While the dancer had already shown off her fine line ink of a rose, which sits just below her ear on the side of her neck, Andrew was yet to confirm whether he opted for a new tattoo.

But when he raised his hand in the click, a matching fine line rose could be seen on the reality star’s hand.

Permanent: Andrew also first revealed his new tattoo, confirming that he and Tasha got matching ink earlier in the day

Big gesture: The couple went to The London Social earlier on Saturday to receive matching fine line roses

And while explaining that he feels the ‘luckiest boy’ to be with his fellow islander, Andrew wrote: ‘Date night⁣ / This girl literally means the world to me and I really do feel like the luckiest boy to have her my girlfriend to name.

“I’m so proud of everything you’ve accomplished so far and can’t wait to see you make your dreams come true.”

While Tasha answered the sweet words when she wrote back, ‘OHHH MY this caption / I love you so much – I really can’t wait to keep making memories with you! I am so proud of you.’