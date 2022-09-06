Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri cuts a stylish figure as she poses with beau Andrew Le Page in London

<!–

They came in fourth on ITV2’s Love Island this year after becoming boyfriend and girlfriend.

And Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page were all smiling as they attended the Bodies Bodies Bodies screening at Soho House in London on Tuesday.

Tasha, 24, cut a stylish figure in a brown and orange corset top and matching straight-leg jeans.

The dancer paired the song with a striking brown leather jacket and carried her belongings in a white shoulder bag.

She lifted her body in a pair of white boots and styled her long blond locks in beach waves that fell over her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Andrew looked smart in a Couture Club green and white sports jacket that he paired with a white T-shirt and black jeans.

The broker opted for a pair of black and white Nike sneakers and styled his dark brown locks back.

The pair were joined at the event by former Love Island star Joanna Chimonides, who flashed her tight midriff in a ribbed high-neck crop top and matching pants.

She opted for a pair of white sneakers and added a pop of color to the ensemble with an orange shoulder bag.

The beauty seemed upbeat as she posed alongside another ITV2 star Joseph Garratt.

The TOWIE star, who was having an affair with Frankie Sims, rocked a half-unbuttoned cream shirt with gray pants.

He completed his number with a pair of chunky sneakers and a striking white crossbody bag.

Another Islander Kendall Knight, who teamed up with Adam Collard on the popular dating show in 2018, looked incredible as she flashed a sheer black bralette under a cropped, flared blazer.

She paired the number with striking black trousers with feathers and high, dazzling heels.

Also in attendance were Gogglebox and TikTok stars Joe Baggs and brother George who beamed for cameras.

Joe cut a neat figure in a green shirt and crisp white trousers, while George opted for a black unbuttoned shirt with cream trousers and a white T-shirt.

Brothers: Also in attendance were Gogglebox and TikTok stars Joe Baggs and brother George beaming for cameras