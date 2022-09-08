Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page put on a loved-up display

They finished fourth on Love Island earlier this summer and their relationship has only grown stronger since then.

And Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page put on a much-loved show last weekend during a day out in his native Guernsey.

In a lovely moment captured by cafe-goers on Canal Island, the broker, 27, leaned over to the model, 24, for a tender embrace.

He also loved putting his arm around her and beaming as they shared the romantic moment looking out over the sea view.

Tasha looked stylish in a white shirt dress and trainers, while Andrew cut a casual figure in a T-shirt and black jeans.

The pair seemed completely absorbed in each other’s company, with Andrew pointing her to landmarks in the distance as they sat on the couch.

It comes after MailOnline revealed that the couple is taking their relationship to the next level by moving into their first home together.

The Love Island finalists have found their ‘dream’ two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in London, and Tasha describes the union as a “new start.”

In an exclusive interview, Tasha, who admits she and her boyfriend Andrew have already talked about getting married, revealed that taking part in the dating show’s “baby challenge” proved her that she’d like to have kids one day — having previously believed. that they weren’t in her future.

Tasha said, “Andrew and I are officially moving in together and it’s our dream home. It’s in East London and we’re moving in two weeks.

“I’m so excited because until now Andrew has lived with me in my flat with my best friend and now it’s the perfect time to make a fresh start, just me and Andrew together, to be able to go home and it’s just the two of us… I’m really excited.

‘We have a lot of space in our new flat. It is an apartment with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, it has a nice balcony, it is modern, a new construction.

“I’ve started shopping, fresh linens, candles, I want pictures on the walls and things like that – I can’t wait.”

Tasha considered her time at the Love Island villa a “mixed experience,” but says meeting friend Andrew made her “rollercoaster trip” worthwhile.

After already teasing fans about a possible engagement that could take place within a year, Tasha explained that she has always dreamed of getting married at a young age and is guilty of “dragging” by taking in the moment. images where Andrew introduces her.

However, she didn’t always see children in her future, confessed that it was Love Island’s famous baby challenge and became attached to the couple’s son, Leo, proving to her that she could become a mother one day.

She said, ‘I told Andrew it’s up to you whether you want to propose. It’s in his hands.

“The reason we think that way is because we’re both so excited and we enjoy our time together. It’s the kind of love you just want to do, it turns me on when I talk about it. I’m way ahead of myself, but it’s up to Andrew, isn’t it?

“Even before Love Island, I always wanted to get engaged and married young, which has always been my dream.

‘Having children wasn’t in my head, nothing personal against children, but I didn’t see it in my plans.

“But when I met Andrew and we had the baby challenge, I could imagine it, but I told him it would be many, many, many years to come.

“I remember waking up to the baby challenge and thinking ‘this is my worst nightmare’, but during the day I started to get attached to Leo, the baby, and I thought ‘what’s going on?’

The professional dancer became Love Island’s first deaf contestant this year, speaking on the show about having a cochlear implant, an electronic device, placed when she was five years old.

After landing in the bottom three multiple times, Tasha burst into tears — an emotional moment made worse by her former co-star Luca Bish, who claimed she only cried because she wanted to win the series.

Tasha has explained that the real reason she collapsed was because she felt she had failed in her mission to inspire people and raise awareness for the deaf community.

She said, ‘In the villa I couldn’t have my own voice. I get emotional because having a cochlear implant is such an exhausting thing to have, it’s not an immediate solution, and when I was in the bottom three I felt like I wasn’t doing my job inspiring people , and that’s why I got so emotional.

“It wasn’t because I wanted to win or anything like that. I just felt like I wasn’t doing what I wanted to do, which was to inspire people and show that you can do this.

“When I came out of the villa I had a conversation with my father and he warned me about certain things that had been said, I haven’t had any death threats, but it was about the way I talk, my cochlear implant, but if anything , gives me that fire and motivation.

“If anything, I’m thankful for the negativity because they give me that energy to use my voice even more. I will never stop talking or raising awareness.’

Tasha revealed to her 1.4 million fans that she is moving in with Andrew on Tuesday night via a video posted on Instagram.