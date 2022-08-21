Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri admits she and Andrew Le Page were ‘ready to walk out the villa’

Tasha Ghouri has admitted that she and Andrew Le Page were ready to walk out of the Love Island villa after being “targeted” during the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge.

The dancer, 24, explained how she felt “pushed into a corner” on Saturday after shoving whipped cream pies in her face during the supposedly light-hearted game.

Fans accused both Luca Bish and Dami Hope of “bullying” Tasha as tensions mounted in the villa during the scene which received 1,500 Ofcom complaints.

Tough: Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri, 24, has admitted she and Andrew Le Page, 27, were ‘ready to run away’ after being ‘targeted’ during the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge

Speak with The sun, she said: ‘It was a lot – I felt pushed into a corner. It’s such an intense environment and hard to escape. You’re stuck there together. I was ready to walk out.’

Tasha continued: “A lot had happened in three days and a lot of it was focused on me. I was upset. I sort of ran away. I said [to producers]”I’ve had enough” and Andrew said, “I’m coming with you.”

“Then the boys suddenly apologized… It was a bittersweet moment. I am a very forgiving person. I didn’t want to live the rest of the weeks in a negative way. I forgive, but I don’t forget.’

Islanders were given the task of selecting someone to kiss and “marry” by putting a ring on someone’s finger and digging a ditch, by throwing a custard pie in that person’s face.

During the show, Tasha left was visually upset after three guys shoved cream pie in her face, and other islanders later agreed that things were going “too far.”

Tasha, who was linked to real estate agent Andrew, got three pies thrown in her face by entrepreneur Davide Sanclimenti, microbiologist Dami and fishmonger Luca after they accused her of not having good intentions with Andrew.

‘Enough’: Tasha continued, ‘A lot had happened in three days and a lot was focused on me. I was upset. I kind of walked away’

The general consensus was that Tasha didn’t like Andrew as much as he liked her and that she kept him on a leash.

Forced to give reasons why they chose to pie her, Dami claimed the bikini-clad stunner “rides Andrew’s jacket tails.”

Luca said to her, “I could give you a list, [of reasons] but I’ll leave it for today. It’s just a game.’

UK media regulator, Ofcom, confirmed to MailOnline that the regulator received 1,509 complaints on July 19 – the majority concerned alleged misogynistic behavior by the male islanders towards the female cast, including in the wake of the challenge.

Hugging: Later in the show, the two men apologized to Tasha, while Brighton-based fishmonger Luca admitted he was “out of line.”

He said, ‘I feel really bad right now for what I’ve said and I’m sorry’. said Luke.

Dami added: “I don’t want it to be like I have a gang against you. I actually want us to be friends.’

Tasha hugged both men and they agreed to draw a line under the situation, but fans weren’t convinced the apologies were sincere, believing that the producers would have pushed them to do so.

Group: Tasha and Andrew have since enjoyed a double date with their co-stars Gemma Owen and Luca at a Saturday football game (L-R: Tasha, Gemma, Luca, Andrew)

Tasha and Andrew have since enjoyed a double date with their co-stars Gemma Owen and Luca at a Saturday football game.

The gang looked delighted in a box at Tottenham Hotspur FC’s London stadium as the team beat Wolverhampton Wanderers FC 1-0

Andrew posted the snap to Instagram along with the caption “The double date you all wanted,” which was quickly re-shared by the others.