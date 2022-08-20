Love Island’s Tasha and Andrew enjoy double date with Gemma and Luca at football match

<!–

Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page enjoyed a double date with their co-stars Gemma Owen and Luca Bish during a football match on Saturday.

Model Tasha, 23, put on a leggy display in worn-out jeans as she socialized with her boyfriend, 27, who wore a gray top and navy trousers.

The gang looked delighted in a box at Tottenham Hotspur FC’s London stadium as the team beat Wolverhampton Wanderers FC 1-0

Hot stuff: Tasha Ghouri of Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri put on a leggy show in ripped jeans as she and Andrew Le Page enjoyed a double date with Gemma and Luca at a soccer game on Saturday

Gemma, 19, cut a chic figure in ripped jeans and a black camisole which she tucked under a cream coat while Luca, 23, wore a stone bomber jacket.

The fishmonger also cut off a white top and black joggers, framing his face in round sunglasses, as he posed for a selfie with the group.

Andrew posted the snap to Instagram along with the caption “The double date you all wanted,” which was quickly re-shared by the others.

Group: Andrew posted the snap to Instagram along with the caption “The double date you all wanted,” which was quickly re-shared by the others (LR: Tasha, Gemma, Luca, Andrew)

Stylish: Gemma, 19, (left) cut a chic figure in ripped jeans and a black camisole she wore under a cream coat and Luca, 23, (center) wore a stone bomber jacket

Kiss-kiss: Model Tasha, 23, cozy with her boyfriend, 27, who wore a gray top and navy blue pants

Just the night before, Gemma and Luca—who have yet to make things official—looked as enamored as ever when they arrived hand-in-hand with their fellow islanders at Camden’s Azura.

Tasha and Andrew packed the PDA as they followed closely.

It comes after Gemma revealed that Luca had received her football father Michael’s blessing and that that first meeting in Portugal “couldn’t have gone better”.

During Wednesday morning’s Capital Breakfast show, the international dressage rider explained how the duo got along like a house on fire during a recent family holiday in Portugal and that the couples are now planning to move in together.

Fun: The gang were in high spirits at a box at Tottenham Hotspur FC’s London stadium as the team beat Wolverhampton Wanderers FC 1-0

Joker: Gemma wrote in her own Story, ‘Some is happy @lucabish’, alongside a video

Gemma spoke with presenters Rob Howard and Lauren Layfield and told listeners how their recent trip went.

She gushed, ‘It couldn’t have gone better, it was so much fun!

“We were gone for four days, it was a bit like, got a bit of substance, a bit of chill time, but yeah, it was a really nice environment for him to meet everyone.

“They all get along really well and however he was with my siblings, so cute!” she said.

However, the couple, who finished second in Love Island this season, have yet to make things official.

Though Gemma was adamant about the villa, she needed her family’s approval before moving on with the fishmonger – admitting she’s “still waiting” for them to become boyfriend and girlfriend.

The swimwear designer said, “I mean, I know I said at the villa, let’s wait till we get out, we want you to meet the family, let’s not rush it, but now I’m like, okay… ‘