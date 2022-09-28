Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips shows off her sensational curves at PrettyLittleThing event

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips showed off her sensational curves on Tuesday as she attended a PrettyLittleThing charity event in London.

Shaughna, 28, stepped out in a fitted brown knit dress which she paired with a £2,220 Gucci handbag and shaky heels.

It comes after the blonde bombshell revealed she went to the hospital for a colonoscopy in July, after contracting HPV in May.

Shaughna was dressed to impress for a night out, with her ribbed dress featuring an off-the-shoulder design and long sleeves.

She flaunted a golden tan and wore her long locks over her shoulders.

Her makeup was complete with matte foundation, lots of mascara, and a glossy pink lip.

She appeared in a good mood as she stepped out and joined Love Island’s Indiyah Polak and Demi Jones.

The event celebrated the 18-month fundraising partnership between PrettyLittleThing and Girl vs Cancer.

The two partners collaborated on a new post-surgery lingerie range where 100 percent of the profits will go to Girl vs Cancer, which aims to help people suffering from the disease.

Shaughna rose to fame in the very first wintery Love Island series in 2020.

The former Democratic Service official is currently renovating her own home and helping people with her health and fitness program, Be You With Shaughna.

“This is your reminder that you are strong, sexy and healthy,” a recent post read.

In July, Shaughna revealed she was in hospital for a colposcopy after contracting HPV in May.

The STI is the most common worldwide and four in five of the population will contract some form of the virus at least once in their lifetime.

At the time, Shaughna kept her 1.5 million Instagram followers updated about her experience and urged women to book their Pap smear.

She posted a photo of the hospital ward and captioned it: ‘Have a nice day on Sunday? So I said I’d share my experience with you guys and right now I’m shitting my pants.

“Still yelling for ladies to book their Pap smears!”

A colposcopy checks for abnormal cells in the cervix.

When she got home, she checked in with fans: ‘How did the colposcopy go? Chilling and feeling sorry for myself for the rest of the day.

“Although I did have 3 nurses who were so nice and made me feel like they were being looked after. I’m still yelling for ladies to book your Pap smears if you’re late.’

HPV stands for Human Papillomavirus, which is described by the NHS as ‘a common group of viruses’. While HPV doesn’t cause any problems in most people, some types can cause genital warts or cancer.

There is no blood test for HPV and it is detected during a cervical exam.

“Yesterday I received my results and had changes in some of the cells called ‘borderline changes’ that require further investigation. I also tested HPV positive,” she previously told her followers.

She continued, “Of course I was terrified at first, and while everyone I’ve talked to has reassured me how common this is, it’s still scary.”

Shaughna further stated that she was “so happy” to share the results of her Pap smear because she was “terrified.”