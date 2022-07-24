Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips reveals she is in hospital for a colposcopy after contracting HPV

Shaughna Philips revealed she was in hospital on Sunday for a colposcopy after contracting HPV in May.

The STI is the most common worldwide and four in five of the population will contract some form of the virus at least once in their lifetime.

The former Love Island star, 28, has shared with her 1.5 million Instagram followers about her experience and urged women to book their Pap smears.

Brave: Shaughna Philips revealed she was in hospital on Sunday for a colposcopy after contracting HPV in May

She posted a photo of the hospital ward and captioned it: ‘Have a nice day on Sunday? So I said I’d share my experience with you guys and right now I’m shitting my pants.

“Still yelling for ladies to book their Pap smears!”

When she got home, she checked in with fans: ‘How did the colposcopy go? Chilling and feeling sorry for myself for the rest of the day.

“Although I did have 3 nurses who were so nice and made me feel like they were being looked after. I’m still yelling for ladies to book your Pap smears if you’re late.’

Tough: The former Love Island star, 28, has let her 1.5 million Instagram followers know about her experience and urged women to book their Pap smear

The reality star took to Instagram in May to share her latest results from her cervical screening test, while urging her followers not to miss their appointments.

HPV stands for Human Papillomavirus, which is described by the NHS as ‘a common group of viruses’. While HPV doesn’t cause any problems in most people, some types can cause genital warts or cancer.

There is no blood test for HPV and it is detected during a cervical exam.

When she got home, she checked in with fans, “chill out the rest of the day and feel sorry for myself.”

Shaughna stated on her Instagram story: “A few weeks ago I told you all that I had my routine three-year Pap smear, and urged anyone who missed their appointment or thinks they are running late to to book.’

She went on to explain how scary the whole process was, saying, “Yesterday I received my results and had changes in some of the cells called ‘borderline changes’ that require further investigation. I also tested HPV positive.”

She continued, “Of course I was terrified at first, and while everyone I’ve spoken to has reassured me how common this is, it’s still scary.”

‘I was absolutely terrified’: Shaughna revealed in May that she contracted HPV when she urged fans to get their Pap smears

The Love Island star also shared how “there’s a certain language that I didn’t realize I still have a hard time hearing ‘biopsy, any word ending in ‘oscopy’ and of course cancer’ are all associated with extreme trauma to me, so when I read them in a letter addressed to me, I was really upset.”

Shaughna further stated that she was “so happy” to share the results of her Pap smear because she was “terrified.”

She added that many of her fans were quick to respond to her story, telling how many of them had the same results, but they were fine.

Shaughna said: ‘Of course I was terrified at first, and while everyone I’ve talked to has reassured me how common this is, it’s still scary’

During a screening appointment for cervical cancer, a small sample of cells is taken from your cervix.

The sample will be checked for certain types of human papillomavirus (HPV) that can cause changes in the cells of your cervix. These are called “high-risk” types of HPV.

If these types of HPV are not found, you do not need further testing.

If these types of HPV are found, the sample will be checked for any changes in the cells of your cervix. These can then be treated before they have the chance to become cervical cancer.