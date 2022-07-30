Love Island’s Paige Turley and Finley Tapp put on loved-up display at launch event in Manchester

Former Love Island winners Paige Turley and Finley Tapp looked as in love as ever as they attended a launch party in Manchester on Thursday.

The sociable couple clasped arms as they sauntered over to BLVD for the Jordana Ticia Nude Divinity Palette Launch event, grinning.

Paige, 24, showed off her sculpted legs in a bold black dress with a dramatic thigh slit.

The figure-hugging ensemble also accentuated her plunging neckline with a cropped halterneck and corset-style bodice.

The blonde beauty wore a pair of strappy heels to increase her height and carried a rectangular clutch.

She styled her wavy blonde locks in a side part and opted for a glamorous makeup look with brown-orange lipstick and artful contours.

Meanwhile, Finley, 22, wore a pinstripe baby blue button-up with relaxed pants.

The former Islander topped off the trendy ensemble with some Doc Martens as he shuffled over to his girlfriend.

Cheyanne Kerr also appeared and looked glamorous in a flirty satin pink jumpsuit.

The Love Island star, who was a Casa Amor bombshell during this year’s series, showed off her tanned legs in the fun patterned outfit, while holding a matching magenta purse.

The blonde beauty, 23, wore her platinum locks in a wavy bob and paired the outfit with sheer heels.

She wore a summery makeup look and accentuated her dewy skin and bright eyes.

Cheyanne entered Love Island earlier this year and shared a handful of heated hugs with Jacques O’Neill.

But she was dumped off the island when the former rugby player chose to couple up with Paige Thorne, 24.

However, after a tearful shock as he left the villa, Jacques recently revealed that he already knew Cheyanne before their affair during Casa Amor.

The ex-Love Islander, 23, shocked fans when he briefly flirted with the stunner, despite already forming a strong bond with Paige Thorne, 24.

But it seems their relationship went back even further, with Jacques admitting he would have liked to be with Cheyanne when he was younger.

Speak with The sun on Sundayhe revealed: ‘Cheyanne is a sweet girl, I’ve known her since I was 19. It was weird because I wanted to date her at the time.”

Despite the previous attraction, however, Jacques said he soon realized that the couple would not become a couple.

He said, “While I was talking to her, I found out that nothing would come close to what I had with Paige. But from the moment I kissed her in bed, I felt the worst I’ve ever felt in my life.”

Jacques dramatically left the villa after Casa Amor, citing the show’s negative effect on his mental health.

The rugby player said that after he left he forced himself to watch the episodes of Casa Amor in which he hung out with Cheyanne and Mollie Salmon.

He said, “I watched the Casa Amor episodes to torture myself and watch my actions.

‘I was disgusted with myself, I understand the hatred. I’m feeling pretty numb, I’m waiting outside for Paige, but I’m not watching the show anymore, I can’t.”

Jacques also appeared on After Sun earlier this month, where he responded to Paige’s kiss with Adam Collard.

Host Laura Whitmore questioned him about his thoughts on Paige’s new romance, and he said he was happy for her, despite waiting for her outside.

He said: ‘We had a good relationship and got on well. I saw things on the outside working between us, but like I said, she’s doing what she’s supposed to do.’

Jacques also said he felt he had “no more tears to cry” after his emotional exit.

He said, “The first thing I did when I got home was watch the episode with my mom — that last episode. I said to my mother “Listen, I have no more tears”. I had been so emotional.

“I literally taped it up and put on a brave face for my mom and looked at her and we were just like ‘offt.'”

Speaking about his return home, Jacques added: ‘It just got too much for me there, I had to see the boys’ [friends] and my mother.’

The rugby player said he was afraid he would ‘lose control’ and eventually ‘get physical’ in the villa, so he made the decision to leave the show.