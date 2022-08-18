Love Island’s Paige Thorne reveals she was forced to quit paramedic job to go on the show

Paige Thorne has revealed she was forced to quit her paramedic job to go to Love Island after NHS bosses feared backlash on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Swansea resident told Sharron Gaffka she was “stunned to resign” after trying “every possibility” to keep her job.

Paige, who finished fifth in this year’s series alongside Adam Collard, explained that despite managers being ‘supportive’, she had no other choice.

Speaking on the Girls don’t know anything podcast, she explained: “When I told the work, I needed some time off to go in [to the villa]my manager was so supportive and she supported me 100 percent every step of the way.

“But the only thing was that I tried every possible way to keep my job and do Love Island at the same time.

“I said to my manager, ‘It’s a huge opportunity, is there a way to do it?’ I tried to take annual leave, unpaid leave, a career break, I tried every possible way to keep my job, as did Love Island.”

She continued: ‘Unfortunately, because paramedics and the ambulance service and the NHS in general are getting such a bad response about waiting times and understaffing, I think they said, ‘Yes, we want to support you fully.’

But they were afraid that if I went in, people would say, “Oh, the NHS is having such a hard time and paramedics are having such a hard time and you’ve given someone off to go to Love Island.”

“Maybe it got more bad press and bad reactions that they just didn’t need. Which I totally understand. So the only option I had was to resign, which devastated me.’

Paige explained how bosses explained that if all went well during the show, she could return as a Bank Paramedic.

She added: “Because I have a banking contract, I can choose when to work my shifts and what would work for me.

“So with a bank contract I can have the best of both worlds.”

Coincidentally, Paige was back in the office just two weeks after the show ended before she scheduled her scheduled return to her day job.

Paige took to Instagram earlier this week and shared a clip of her reunion with some of her co-workers, who were all in uniform.

The reality star looked sensational in the video as she donned a dark brown low-cut top along with an open white shirt.

Paige was all smiles as she caught up with her colleagues at work and captioned the video with a series of hearts.

It seemed like a fleeting visit for the star, but she later shared a photo of herself passing through Bristol Airport for a trip.

It comes after Paige recently said she plans to return to work as a paramedic following her Love Island success.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, she said: ‘I have a meeting to go back to paramedic work too, so that’s going to be exciting. I recently saw an ambulance with sirens on.

“I was craving some serious FOMO! I was like, “Give me back my ambulance!” So I’m going to come back to that a little bit and see what opportunities come out of that.

“It’s one of those things – I really just love my job. So why wouldn’t I want to go back to it? I have really enjoyed it. But I’ll do other things besides it.’