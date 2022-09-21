Love Island’s Paige Thorne returns to work as a paramedic – after six-figure fashion deal

She recently signed a six-figure deal with fashion brand Forever Unique after her stay in Love Island.

But Paige Thorne surprised fans when she revealed she would still be returning to her old job as a paramedic this week.

The 25-year-old, who along with beau Adam Collard finished fifth on the ITV2 show, donned her uniform for a slew of snaps as she declared she ‘can’t wait’ to get back to work.

During a Q&A with her 1.4 million followers, someone asked: ‘What will happen to your paramedic job?’

The stunner responded by sharing three photos of herself in uniform and in the back of her ambulance.

She wrote: ‘Going back on a bank basis, meaning I can choose services that suit me. I can not wait.’

Speaking about her new collaboration in August, Paige said: ‘This is a real squeeze, I can’t believe I have my own collection with a brand I’ve loved for years!’

Seema Malhotra, owner of Forever Unique and star of the Real Housewives of Cheshire, has adored Paige from the very first episode of the ITV2 reality show, describing her as the ‘absolute perfect fit’ for the brand.

Paige said of the move, “I love that Forever Unique offers clothing items that will last a lifetime.

Going strong: Paige and Adam, who appeared in both Love Island seasons four and eight, went official in August after leaving the famed villa

‘I wanted my collection to be an informed purchase, using high-quality materials and taking me out of my comfort zone.

Paige and Adam, who appeared in both Love Island seasons four and eight, became official in August after they left the famous villa.

But with the business owner maintaining a ‘player’ reputation after his stint on the show – Paige recently revealed that the ITV producers were pushing her to give him a shot.

Talk about FUBAR radio with Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng, the former contestant confessed she “didn’t even know” who the bomb was – despite being warned that he was a “massive player” by the other girls in the villa.

She explained: ‘All the girls were like Paige, this is Adam, I thought, ‘Why do you say his name like that? I don’t know who he is.”

“They were rocking me and they were flushing him, and really gave me insight into what he used to be like,” she continued.

“Then I thought, ‘Well, if he was like that, what is he doing here? He’s just going to be a bit of a stirrer. I ran off.'”

But the paramedic, who was linked to Jacques O’Neill before he left, then revealed that producers had pushed her aside to try and persuade her to give Adam a chance.

“I was put aside and she… [producers] were like, “Paige, why are you writing him off before you had the chance?” she added.

“I was like, ‘Because of what the girls said. I don’t need to have a conversation with him to know there won’t be any difference.’