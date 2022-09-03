Love Island’s Paige Thorne flaunts her curves in a coral midi dress at The Hundred cricket match

She spent her stint at the Love Island villa flaunting her figure in a variety of swimwear.

And Paige Thorne continued to impress on Saturday when she donned a fitted coral midi dress to attend the final of The Hundred cricket competition at London’s Lord’s Cricket Ground.

The Love Island star, 24, radiated confidence as she showed off her curves in the strapless, figure-hugging outfit.

Paige paired her dress with a quilted coral-colored handbag, while boosting her height with strappy silver heels.

The paramedic wore her glossy dark brown locks parted in the middle, while accentuating her features with a dewy makeup palette.

Paige gave a dazzling smile as she formed a storm during the event that saw the Oval Invincibles face Southern Brave in the women’s final, while the Trent Rockets took on Manchester Originals in the men’s final.

It comes after Paige revealed on Thursday that Love Island bosses “pulled her aside” and told her to chase Adam Collard.

Talk about FUBAR radio with Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng, the former contestant, 24, confessed that she “didn’t even know” who the bomb was – despite being warned that he was a “massive player” by the other girls in the villa.

She explained: ‘All the girls were like Paige, this is Adam, I thought, ‘Why do you say his name like that? I don’t know who he is.”

“They were rocking me and they were flushing him, and really gave me insight into what he used to be like,” she continued.

“Then I thought, ‘Well, if he was like that, what is he doing here? He’s just going to be a bit of a stirrer. I ran off.'”

The paramedic, who was linked to Jacques O’Neill prior to his departure, then revealed that producers had pushed her aside to try and persuade her to give Adam a chance.

“I was put aside and she… [producers] were like, “Paige, why are you writing him off before you had the chance?” she added.

“I was like, ‘Because of what the girls said. I don’t need to have a conversation with him to know there won’t be any difference.’

And they said, “No, be open-minded and just talk to him and give him a chance.” I was like, “What’s the point, he’s just going to be a huge player. I’m not here for a player, I’m here for something serious.”

Speaking of their relationship, Paige added, “It’s been so good. This guy, I promise you, he simplifies and it’s great, I love it. We’ll see each other when we’re free.

“Obviously I live in Swansea and he lives in Newcastle and when we’re gone we just keep in touch and text and whatever. But what we usually do when we get together is have the right quality time. So it works very well in our favour.’

“Me and Adam know where we stand with each other, we know where we stand, we know how we feel, and we just don’t really care about anyone else’s opinion.”