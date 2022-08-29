Love Island’s Paige Thorne enjoys a night out with Antigoni Buxton

<!–

She spent most of the summer wearing a bikini while living in the Love Island villa.

Still, Paige Thorne proved that swimwear isn’t just for holidays, as she chose to wear a bikini top on Sundays in London.

The reality star, 24, made sure all eyes would be on her as she stepped out in a bikini top as she enjoyed a night out with co-star Antigoni Buxton, 26.

Stunning: Love Island’s Paige Thorne sported a busty display in a bikini top as she enjoyed a night out in London on Sunday with the ab-flashing Antigoni Buxton

After spending the day at Notting Hill Carnival, the duo chose to continue partying as they headed to London over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Paige showed off her incredible figure in her tiny top, which she paired with camouflage pants and chunky white sneakers.

Antigoni also showed her toned figure when she modeled a printed crop top and mini skirt combo.

Turning heads: Paige showed off her incredible figure in her tiny top, which she paired with camo pants and chunky white sneakers

The couple’s outing came after MailOnline exclusively revealed that Paige has signed a six-figure deal with global fashion brand Forever Unique.

It marks the Love Island star’s first collaboration since she came out of the villa with boyfriend Adam Collard, 26, just three weeks ago.

Launching for the festive season, the highly anticipated collection featuring Paige will be the brand’s inaugural Love Islander partnership.

The Welsh paramedic said: ‘This is a real squeeze, I can’t believe I have my own collection with a brand I’ve loved for years!’

Tan and toned: Antigoni also showed her toned figure as she modeled a printed crop top and mini skirt combo

Fun times: The girls made the most of the Bank Holiday weekend when they got out and about

Seema Malhotra, owner of Forever Unique and star of the Real Housewives of Cheshire, has adored Paige from the very first episode of the ITV2 reality show, describing her as the ‘absolute perfect fit’ for the brand.

Forever Unique prides itself on being a quality and stylish fashion label that, in its own words, attracted Paige to the deal.

Paige said of the move, “I love that Forever Unique offers clothing items that will last a lifetime.

‘I wanted my collection to be a well-considered purchase, using high-quality materials and taking me out of my comfort zone.

Inspired by Paige’s premium and girly aesthetic, the new party collection showcases high-fashion, feminine shapes designed to elevate your look, with attention to detail taking center stage.

Seema said of the collaboration: ‘We are beyond excited to announce Paige as our latest celebrity endorsement!

“We were immediately drawn to Paige at the villa and love what she stands for as a strong, independent and driven woman.

“She knows what she wants and that is the core of our ethos as a brand. The new collection is designed to make a statement and I can’t wait for you all to see it.”