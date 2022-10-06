Love Island’s Paige Thorne DELETES all pictures of Adam Collard from her Instagram

Love Island’s Paige Thorne has removed all photos of Adam Collard from her Instagram amid rumors the couple is ‘taking a break’ following cheating allegations.

The pair have been plagued by rumors lately after a video surfaced of the personal trainer, 26, with his arm around another girl at McDonald’s.

The paramedic, 24, has now removed all traces of him from her page and deleted their beloved photos from both inside and outside the Love Island villa.

A source has now told MailOnline, “She’s very low right now.”

Adam currently still has all of his snaps with Paige on his Instagram and the pair continue to follow each other on social media.

However, fans are concerned about Adam and Paige’s relationship status as the couple seemed to enjoy some time apart.

Paige’s representatives have been contacted by MailOnline for comment.

It comes after she put on a really cozy show with her former Love Island counterpart Billy Brown while attending Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu’s Oh Polly launch party on Wednesday.

In MailOnline’s exclusive video, Paige appeared to be in love with Billy, 23, who appears to be leaning forward to kiss her cheek as she rubs her hand over his lower back.

While at the villa earlier this summer, Paige stopped Billy’s advances, ended up calling on their flirtation so she could stay with Jacques O’Neill – before then moving on to Adam.

But Paige and Adam have been plagued by rumors lately after a clip surfaced of the personal trainer, 26, with his arm around another girl at McDonald’s.

They also Didn’t like Adam’s recent Instagram snaps and fans recently noticed that the paramedic has stopped supporting her partner on social media since flying to Bali for a fitness retreat.

The couple, who appeared in both seasons four and eight of Love Island, became official in August after they left the famous villa.

In a recent video that surfaced on social media, personal trainer Adam was spotted with his arm around another girl after he ended up at McDonald’s after a drunken night out.

Adam’s representative told The sun: ‘After a night out with friends, Adam went to McDonald’s.

His friends were next to him when a group of girls asked for pictures and Adam, his friendly self, was open to posing and chatting with the girls, along with other fans who wanted to chat in the same video.

Loved-up: Paige put on a very cozy show with her former Love Island co-star Billy Brown while attending Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu’s Oh Polly launch party on Wednesday

Adam understands what this video looks like, but just wanted to say that he left the restaurant with his friends and a box of 60 nuggets (with nothing or no one else) intent on getting home safely.

“Adam and Paige are currently dating and Adam only has eyes for her.”

A source claimed The sun on Wednesday that Paige is “really upset by everything that has happened and feels like she is being humiliated.”

“She believes that Adam has done nothing and knows that women are plunging on him. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t find it hard when people start gossiping about their relationship and sharing it on social media.

“Paige had told Adam she needed a break and some time away from him.”

Adam was a controversial figure during his first stay at the villa, and some of his scenes even raised concerns among the bosses of Women’s Aid, a domestic violence charity.

Adam closed the horns with his then-partner Rosie Williams in an explosive showdown, in which he was heavily criticized by viewers for grinning during the argument and later leaving her in hysterical tears.

Women’s Aid chief executive Katie Ghose said he was concerned about Adam’s actions, which led him to go to Zara: “In the latest Love Island series, there are clear warning signs in Adam’s behavior.”

Adam was a late arrival at the villa and was initially paired up with Kendall Rae-Knight before Rosie was his next partnership.

The business owner maintained a ‘player’ reputation after his stint on the show, but Paige recently revealed that the ITV producers were pushing her to give him a chance.

Speaking to Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng on FUBAR radio, the former contestant confessed that she “didn’t even know” who the bomb was – despite being warned that he was a “massive player” by the other girls in the villa.

She explained: ‘All the girls were like Paige, this is Adam, I thought, ‘Why do you say his name like that? I don’t know who he is.’

“They were rocking me and they were flushing him, and really gave me insight into what he used to be like,” she continued.

“Then I thought, ‘Well, if he was like that, what is he doing here? He just becomes a bit of a troublemaker. I ran off.”

But the paramedic, who was linked to Jacques before his departure, then revealed that the producers had pushed her aside to try and persuade her to give Adam a chance.

“I was put aside and she… [producers] were like, ‘Paige why did you write him off before you had the chance?” she added.

“I was like,” because of what the girls said. I don’t need to talk to him to know there won’t be any difference.’

“And they said, ‘No, be open-minded and just talk to him and give him a chance.’ I was like, ‘What’s the point, he’s just going to be a huge player. I’m not here for a player, I’m here for something serious.’

Speaking of their relationship, Paige added, “It’s been so good. This guy, I promise you, he simplifies and it’s great, I love it. We’ll see each other when we’re free.

“Obviously I live in Swansea and he lives in Newcastle and when we’re gone we just keep in touch and text and whatever. But what we usually do when we get together is have the right quality time. So it works very well in our favour.’

“Me and Adam know where we stand with each other, we know where we stand, we know how we feel, and we just don’t really care about anyone else’s opinion.”