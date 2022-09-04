Love Island’s Paige Thorne cuts a stylish figure as she and Adam Collard attend a fashion bash

They left the Love Island villa in fifth place last month, narrowly missing the final.

And Paige Thorne and Adam Collard showed they are as strong as ever when they hit the In The Style pop-up shop in Manchester on Sunday.

Heading to the town’s Arndale Centre, Welsh beauty Paige, 24, looked stunning in a pinstripe shirt dress for looks.

The paramedic gave some shape to the track by placing a black belt in the center and pairing it with black heels.

Paige added to the glamor when she paired the look with a collection of stacked bracelets and rings.

Her chocolate brown locks were styled in a brushed out curl, with black sunglasses atop her head.

Popular: Paige posed for a ton of selfies with fans as the eager Love Island viewers swarmed for a moment

She appeared at the event with beau Adam, while the personal trainer went for a simple look with gray jeans and a matching t-shirt.

He added cream sneakers to the ensemble and smiled next to Paige as he wrapped an arm around her.

Paige posed for a slew of selfies with fans as the eager Love Island viewers swarmed for a snapshot.

And on her Instagram Stories, the reality star shared some insights from the day with her 3.8 million followers.

She and Adam, who appeared in both Love Island seasons four and eight, became official in August after leaving the famed villa.

But with the business owner maintaining a ‘player’ reputation after his stint on the show – Paige recently revealed that the ITV producers were pushing her to give him a shot.

Talk about FUBAR radio with Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng, the former contestant confessed she “didn’t even know” who the bomb was – despite being warned that he was a “massive player” by the other girls in the villa.

She explained: ‘All the girls were like Paige, this is Adam, I thought, ‘Why do you say his name like that? I don’t know who he is.”

“They were rocking me and they were flushing him, and really gave me insight into what he used to be like,” she continued.

“Then I thought, ‘Well, if he was like that, what is he doing here? He’s just going to be a bit of a stirrer. I ran off.'”

But the paramedic, who was linked to Jacques O’Neill before he left, then revealed that producers had pushed her aside to try and persuade her to give Adam a chance.

“I was put aside and she… [producers] were like, “Paige, why are you writing him off before you had the chance?” she added.

“I was like, ‘Because of what the girls said. I don’t need to have a conversation with him to know there won’t be any difference.’

And they said, “No, be open-minded and just talk to him and give him a chance.” I was like, “What’s the point, he’s just going to be a huge player. I’m not here for a player, I’m here for something serious.”

Speaking of their relationship, Paige added, “It’s been so good. This guy, I promise you, he simplifies and it’s great, I love it. We’ll see each other when we’re free.

“Obviously I live in Swansea and he lives in Newcastle and when we’re gone we just keep in touch and text and whatever. But what we usually do when we get together is have the right quality time. So it works very well in our favour.’

“Me and Adam know where we stand with each other, we know where we stand, we know how we feel, and we just don’t really care about anyone else’s opinion.”