Love Island’s Paige Thorne and Adam Collard look as loved up as ever as they go on a date

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard looked more loved-up than ever on Sunday, a week after being dumped from the villa.

The couple, who finished in fifth place on Love Island, were reunited again as they enjoyed a night out on the town together.

On his Instagram account, personal trainer Adam, 26, shared an adorable clip of the couple enjoying a romantic moment together.

The paramedic, 24, giggled shyly as her handsome beau put his arm around her and placed a loving kiss on her forehead.

Radiant Paige gushed as she closed her eyes and savored the special moment as she placed her hand on his chest.

Later in the evening, the Geordie hunk also filmed his girlfriend in a club dancing to the Black Eyed Peas hit My Humps.

The Welsh beauty also performed the song with Gemma Owen on the talent show ITV2 shows and the clip has since become a TikTok sensation.

Adam captioned the video “Something else” while also tagging his girlfriend’s account.

The outing comes after the pair were rocked by rumors of a split after Paige attended the show’s wrap party without Adam and they initially hadn’t posted any photos together since they were dumped out of the villa.

However, the pair brushed aside speculation about their romance when they put on a united display and held hands while attending the Love Island reunion show on Thursday, which aired on Sunday.

The pair were in good spirits as they also filmed themselves arriving at the event at Elstree Studios, where they reunited with their fellow islanders for the show.

As they headed home after filming, the duo grabbed their hands tightly and beamed with happiness as they got into a waiting car.

The day before, Adam confirmed that he and Paige were definitely still together.

When a fan asked if they were still together in the comments of his latest shirtless post, Adam said he saw the brunette on Thursday and was just busy with his family.

He wrote: ‘I really hope so, because I’ll see her tomorrow. of course we are, I can’t wait just family comes first x’.

The pair had flown to the other side of Britain, with Adam going to visit his family and friends in Newcastle, while Paige lives in Swansea.

Paige looked sensational in a black blazer worn over a black suit and a sheer mesh skirt that showed off her toned legs.

The paramedic added simple black heels to her glamorous look, while swept her raven-colored locks into a sleek, long ponytail.

Adam kept it more casual in a white T-shirt paired with black pants and trainers.