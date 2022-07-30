Love Island’s Nathalia Campos gives a glimpse at her midriff in a brown dress with cut out detail

Love Island’s Nathalia Campos looked sensational as she dined out at MNKY HSE in London on Friday.

The television personality, 23, who burst into the villa like a bomb last week before getting the boot a few days later, showed off her tight midriff in a PrettyLittleThing brown slinky-cut maxi dress.

Reality star Nathalia’s skirt ended at her ankle and the attached top was connected at the front by metal rings.

She was carrying a cream bag and wearing a pair of white open-toed heels.

The fence star wore a lot of makeup when she stepped out with fellow ex-bomb Lacey Edwards.

Lacey, 25, wore a white dress with a slight slit at the front, with ruched detail on the skirt.

The top part of the garment was textured while exposing her bare arms and shoulders to the evening sky to show off her tan.

She was wearing a pair of gold strappy heels and was carrying a handbag.

It comes after Lacey said Gemma Owen and Luca Bish – who are still at the Love Island villa – are so in love with each other that they are ready to leave the show for the finale.

She said igvpresents on TikTok: “With Luca and Gemma, I really think they’re really in love and I think they’re almost over Love Island.

“They’ve been there for so long and they really found what they were looking for, they could happily just leave together and go back home together now.

“They are done with the games and challenges. Luca is playing with his head – he says, ‘I just want my girl and I want to get out of here now’.’

Lacey was one of four new bombs that entered the villa last week, alongside Nathalia, Jamie Allen and Reece Ford.

She, Nathalia and Reece failed to make a romantic connection during their brief stint, but Jamie hooked up with Danica and they left together on Wednesday night’s episode.

On Friday night’s show, the Islanders got a new twist as each pair was forced to pick the two least compatible pairs, putting the pair with the fewest votes at risk of being ejected.