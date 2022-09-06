Love Island’s Montana Brown puts on a VERY leggy display in a chic LBD at the Bold Women Awards

<!–

Montana Brown looked stunning as she took to the red carpet at the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Awards at the Royal Opera House in London on Tuesday.

The former Love Island contestant, 26, showed off her incredible figure as she donned a chic black mini dress for the occasion.

Montana’s gorgeous frock clung to every inch of her figure as she completed the look with black heels adorned with stylish shoulder straps

First launched in 1972, this will be the 50th year of the awards ceremony where the Champange . brand Veuve Clicquot honors the impact of pioneering female leadership and entrepreneurship.

Montana opted for a glamorous makeup palette, tying her blonde locks off her pretty face.

Beaming for the cameras, she completed the show-stopping look with a selection of gold jewelry.

Earlier in the evening, the reality star donned an oversized olive green trench coat as she rubbed shoulders at the chic party.

Bold Woman Award – celebrates outstanding female leadership and honors inspiring women with a proven track record of business or organizational growth, underpinned by a commitment to supporting other women in leadership roles.

The evening was hosted by Naga Munchetty who took the stage in a deep black dress.

Recently, Montana revealed her “cellulite” and “leg hairs” when she talked about embracing the female body.

The influencer shared an Instagram post in March, admitting the photos were “unposed” and while she “didn’t think they were the best,” she shared the importance of sharing natural images.

She wrote: ‘Monday’s motivation is to embrace the female body. All that Swim Society represents is loving your body as it is TODAY. Including skin texture, stretch marks, cellulite, shaky breasts and everything else.”

“I fluctuated with my weight, I like the gym, not the gym, I suffer from depression/anxiety and I refuse to feel bad about what I see in a photo.

‘Little cellulite on my a**, you can zoom in and see my little hairs on the top of my legs and if you scroll to the end my armpit looks legit as a vagina for no apparent reason / Our new collection is for all women now available, all authorities welcome.’

Montana starred in season three of Love Island, reaching the finals with ex Alex Beattie, and eventually finishing in fifth place.

While the Hertfordshire-born beauty put an end to the personal trainer, she has since found love with real estate guru Mark O’Connor.

She met her beau through a gym in London, as friends of Mark told MailOnline last year: ‘He played rugby for Chiswick and Wales 1st Teams as a prop, and has a stake in Forge Gym London of his own. That’s probably how he met Montana.”