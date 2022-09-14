Love Island’s Molly Smith sizzles in a tiny green bikini during her sun-soaked Greek getaway

<!–

Molly Smith sent the temperature up when she posted a series of sizzling bikini photos to her Instagram grid on Wednesday.

The former Love Island star, 28, looked incredible as she whipped up a storm in a tiny green bikini while enjoying a sunny getaway in Greece.

Molly stared seductively into the camera before tugging at her barely visible bikini top in one snappy click.

Molly showed off her incredible figure in the ensemble which also featured skimpy thong bottoms.

The ensemble highlighted the reality star’s assets and she made sure to show them off to her 872,000 followers.

The stunner tied a matching blanket around her hips as she showed off her toned abs and freshly sun-kissed skin for the camera.

Her bright blonde locks tumbled down in soft waves as she chose to go fresh-faced for the ultimate beachy look.

She wrote: ‘I’m not ready for the summer to be over yet’.

It comes after her boyfriend Callum Jones, 26, recently admitted that the couple has “barely been apart for more than a few days” since they met on Love Island two years ago.

Speak with CloserCallum said: ‘We lived together and have done so since we left the villa in 2020 as we went into lockdown almost immediately.

“I moved in with her family for six months and we haven’t been apart for more than a few days since.”

“I found what I was looking for in Molly and I’m proof that you can find love in the show!”

Elsewhere, in an exclusive interview with MailOnline, Callum hit back at people who judged them, revealing that they “got a few people wrong” after recently celebrating their anniversary.

He said, ‘We are perfect. We have two dogs so we have a really small family it’s lovely

“There are other things that we want to focus on right now, but in the future it’s obviously something we both want together. We just haven’t really decided when.

“We just enjoy the things we have right now and then eventually family and marriage come along.”