Love Island’s Millie Court shows off her washboard abs in a racy black and white bikini in Dubai

Love Island star Millie Court looked nothing short of sensational on Tuesday as she enjoyed a relaxing day poolside in Dubai with former co-star Chloe Burrows.

The reality star, 26, who flew to the Middle East to celebrate the new year, showed off her washboard abs and incredible figure in a sassy black and white bikini.

Millie shared a series of photos on Instagram with fans, captioning her post: “Fresh-faced beach babez.”

Millie’s bikini and matching sarong had a striking zebra print.

She looked like the ultimate blonde bombshell with her light locks out and around her face and a golden tan.

Chloe, meanwhile, stripped down to a tiny black thong bikini and pulled her blonde locks back and off her face into a high bun.

The girls enjoyed some sunbathing before taking a dip and taking in the incredible view of the Dubai skyline.

The pair enjoyed a girls trip to Dubai to ring in the New Year.

The trip marked Millie’s 14th vacation of 2022, with the girls flying to the Middle East just after Christmas.

ASOS ambassador Millie was already on holiday in the French Alps, Thailand, Ibiza, Paris and Portugal last year.

In the Alps, Millie was scolded by fans for wearing a bikini in the snow.

The 26-year-old Love Islander admitted the comments “hurt” and confessed that she may not have as thick skin as she needs to be, with some internet users thinking she is “not human” because she appeared on a reality show.

The girls have since left Dubai and Millie shares a photo on her Instagram stories from their first class flight back to Essex.

“Hair of the dog konk then eight o’clock…Essex goodbye,” she captioned her post.