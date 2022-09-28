Love Island’s Millie Court shows off her sizzling physique in a series of skimpy pink bikinis

She recently separated from her boyfriend of one year Liam Reardon.

And newly single Millie Court showed off her sizzling physique in a string of skimpy pink bikinis on her Instagram on Wednesday.

The former Love Island winner, 24, had her toned abs and roomy assets on display as she posed in a pink silk number with stylish cap sleeves.

Stunning: Love Island's Millie Court showed off her sizzling physique in a string of skimpy pink bikinis as she shared a slew of throwback summer snaps on Wednesday

In the album of throwback summer snaps, she posed in a second pink two-piece with designer high-waisted briefs as she showed off her holiday tan.

She captioned her gorgeous new post, “a month of mirror selfies xoxoxo” — and her fans were quick to compliment her on her looks.

Another in the photo dump showed her off her tight midriff in a black miniskirt and a short red sweater.

Beauty: The former Love Island winner, 24, had her toned abs and plenty of assets on display as she posed in a pink silk number

It comes after Liam shared an insight into his makeshift living situation last month as he took to his new bachelor pad following his split from Millie.

The Love Island winner, 23, who has yet to furnish his new home, posted a photo on Instagram using an ironing board as a dining table, assuring fans I’ll get there eventually.

It comes after the reality star left the £1million house he shared with ex-girlfriend Millie after the reality star couple split earlier this year.

Welsh-born Liam, who lived in his hometown while looking for new accommodation, moved into his new apartment in Essex last month, a year after winning Love Island with Millie.

Outfit: Another in the photo dump showed her off her tight midriff in a black miniskirt and short red sweater

Admitting that his new home was still under construction, he posted a photo of his ironing board being used as a table — with a plate of Spaghetti Bolognese on the temporary dining table.

Liam pulled up a char and explained: ‘So I sat eating like this for a while until my armchair arrived, now I’m eating on my lap lol.

Banter ‘Smile all you want, but I think it’s pretty creative’, Liam continued: ‘My dining table is coming tomorrow and my beds and couch are coming in 3 weeks from the one and only @theluxurybedcompany.

‘Slept on a mattress on the floor for the last 4 weeks at the moment. It’s not ideal, but it’s all part of the process. I’ll get there eventually. This picture still kills me’

Breakup: It comes as Liam tackled the cheating rumors and insisted they 'were not true' after the couple went their separate ways

Following his split from Millie, Liam’s Love Island co-star Toby Amoroloran confirmed to Okay! that he had moved to the new house – explaining: ‘Liam moved to Essex and I think he’ [now] has his new apartment there.’

It comes as Liam denounced cheating rumors and insisted they “were not true” after the couple went their separate ways.

He told his followers, “breaking up can be really hard and when you’re out in the open it’s that extra bit harder to deal with, especially when rumors come out and people are judging your character for something that isn’t true.” is.’

Liam and his former flame spent £1million on a refurbishment of an Elizabethan mansion in Essex less than a year ago, before moving after their split – as the pair said they would focus on their separate careers.

And as the star rises, it looks like Millie is going to do the same – as she plans to leave the path.

Revealing how lonely it is, Millie recently told her 2 million followers, ‘I need to start loving my own business again. Sometimes I do, but most of the time I have people over or I’m out and about to keep myself occupied. I’ll get there eventually.’