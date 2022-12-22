Love Island’s Millie Court puts on a busty display in zip up co-ord as she shares sizzling new snaps

Millie Court looked nothing short of sensational as she posed for a slew of sizzling new snaps on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Love Island winner set her heart racing in a gray zip top that she unzipped precariously low to show off her ample cleavage.

She paired it with matching dark gray cargo pants while sitting in the back seat of a car.

Cool: Captioning the stunning photos she simply wrote: ‘gtg’

Millie played with the strap of her height-enhancing black high heels as she hit her corners and posed for the camera.

Her blonde locks were swept back in a sleek ponytail that showed off her multiple gold earrings.

She hid her eyes behind black sunglasses and finished off her look with dark lipstick.

Captioning the stunning photos, she simply wrote, “gtg.”

It comes after Millie hit the haters again last week, after she received backlash for stripping down in a string bikini in the snow in the French Alps.

She defiantly showed off her washboard abs in a crop top and miniskirt while vacationing at the idyllic Chamonix Mount Blanc resort.

“And the snow content continues,” Millie captioned her post, after berating critics in a candid YouTube vlog.

In the images shared on Instagram, she stuns as she flaunts her slim figure in a chic Parisian-style outfit.

Millie decided to show off her figure in a cropped white shirt and gray turtleneck, which she paired with a leather-look miniskirt and stockings.

She wore her long blonde locks out and over her shoulders and sported a golden tan.

In her latest YouTube vlog, Millie addressed the “annoying” trolls who labeled her “pikey” for wearing a string bikini in the snow.

The Love Island winner admitted the comments “hurt” and confessed that she may not have as thick skin as she needs to be, with some internet users thinking she’s “not human” because she appeared on a reality show.

Speaking to the camera, Millie said, “I was going through my comments on Instagram and some of you may not think I see what you write, but I do.

“There are some people in this world who are not as nice as others. I am in a great snowy beautiful place Chamonix in France and I love bikini pictures.

“I take bikini shots like I would in Thailand so I thought I’d take one in Chamonix because we literally have an outdoor heated pool and a hot tub so we went in after that.

“But people just felt the need to comment and call me a walleye and say I have to take my gear off to be famous,” Millie revealed, making an unimpressed face, before admitting that the nasty messages can be ‘hurtful’.

“I think some people think I’m just an Instagram page and I’m just a TV personality because I went on a TV show that I’m not human and have no feelings.

And it really hurts me, it really hurts when I read comments like that and maybe I don’t have as thick a skin as maybe I should.

“But I was never prepared to be in the life that I am, and I’m very thankful for it, but some people don’t have as thick skin as others, I’m one of them and it’s no fun Millie said before concluding, “We all have insecure moments.”