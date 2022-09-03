Love Island’s Millie Court celebrates Chloe Burrows’ birthday at Ibiza pool party

Millie Court posed with her former Love Island co-star Chloe Burrows in snaps posted to Instagram on Saturday from their Ibiza getaway.

The newly single reality star, 25, showed off her enviable physique in skimpy pink bikini bottoms and a matching bra top, before flashing a peace sign for the camera.

Chloe, who is celebrating her 27th birthday before her big day later this month, kicked out her legs in a black mini skirt that she paired with a brown bikini top.

Hot stuff: Love Island’s Millie Court (left) showed off her enviable physique in a pink bikini as she celebrated Chloe Burrows’ (right) birthday at an Ibiza pool party on Saturday

Chloe blinked her middle finger at the photographer and pouted a storm with Millie at a lavish pool party.

In her caption, Millie wrote: Chlo [money emoji] early birthday celebrations .”

It follows that Liam Reardon has signed up to appear on the new series Celebs Go Dating.

The Welsh hunk, 23, split from his now ex-girlfriend Millie just a month ago, after a year together, following their win on the ITV dating show.

Wow! Chloe, who is celebrating her 27th birthday before her big day later this month, kicked out her legs in a black mini skirt that she paired with a brown bikini top

Party: In her caption, Millie wrote: Chlo [money emoji] early birthday celebrations ‘

It has been reported that Liam will be a late contestant on the show – which has already started filming – and is feeling “ready to throw herself into the dating pool.”

A source told The sun: ‘Liam is going to make an explosive entrance on Celebs Go Dating as he makes his debut in several episodes in the new series.

“He may just be single, but things haven’t been going well between him and Millie for a while, so he’s feeling ready to throw himself back into the dating pool.

“At the end of the day, the show is kinda fun and he had a great experience on Love Island, so I thought, why not do the romance on reality TV again?”

Moving on: It follows that Liam Reardon has signed up to appear on the new series Celebs Go Dating

The insider added that while Liam doesn’t expect to “find the love of his life,” he is “looking forward to laughing and meeting new people.”

Representatives of Liam and Celebs Go Dating have been contacted by MailOnline for comment.

If he joins the show, Liam will be among the other celebrities Laura Anderson, Pete Wicks, Sinitta, Navid Sole and Bethan Kershaw.

Millie and Liam announced their split in July, when Millie posted on Instagram: “Hello everyone, to avoid speculation, Liam and I wanted to share with you that we are split up.

It’s over: The Welsh hunk, 23, split from his now ex-girlfriend Millie just a month ago after a year together following their win on the ITV dating show

“It’s been a tough decision and I’m gutted, but in the end it’s the best thing for us right now. I want to thank you all for supporting our relationship.”

After rumors of infidelity circulated on social media, Millie called them “nasty and untrue” as she shut them down.

She shared: “Just wanted to drop by here to say thank you to everyone again and for your very kind words,” the beauty wrote, thanking her fans.

Going on to say that her fans “made me laugh on a really rough day,” she continued, “I’m so lucky you all are. I would also like to ask you to please do not believe everything you have read in the press or seen on social media.

Split: It’s been reported that Liam will be a late contestant on the show – which has already started filming – and is ‘feeling ready to throw herself into the dating pool’

“The last thing I want is for people to say bad things about Liam or blame him, or vice versa, it wouldn’t have turned out so well if something had happened.

Going through a breakup is hard enough, let alone when people are spreading nasty rumors that just aren’t true.

“Please remember that we are human too, we have feelings and to always, always be nice. You never really know what someone is going through.”

Millie went on to say she’d been quiet on social media to “digest” and “clear my head,” but will return to posting normally – citing her love of her work, which is mostly online.

The lengthy statement ended with ‘Love you guys xxx’, the Asos ambassador tagged Liam and placed a white heart emoji next to his name.

And seemingly reflecting her opinion, the Welsh native simply reposted her story on his own, adding nothing to it.

The couple broke up after a year-long romance that started in the Love Island villa – where they ended up winning.