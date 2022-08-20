Love Island’s Marcel Somerville marries model Rebecca Vieira in Portugal

<!–

Love Island’s Marcel Somerville tied the knot with his love Rebecca Vieira in Portugal on Saturday.

The Blazin’ Squad singer, 36, took to his Instagram story to share a photo of the happy couple as the 25-year-old model stunned in lace dress with a glitzy tiara and veil.

They were seen enjoying glasses of champagne in a wedding car, with Marcel penning ‘just married’.

Loved-up: Love Island’s Marcel Somerville tied the knot with his model love Rebecca Vieira in Portugal on Saturday

Rebecca looked sensational as she smiled for the selfie next to Marcel and clung to a bouquet of flowers.

The reality TV personality wore an ivory suit with a crisp white shirt and black satin bow tie as he showed off his gold wedding ring.

Last month, Marcel confirmed which celeb friends would be at his wedding and revealed that he and fiancé Rebecca Vieira are planning to have another baby.

Former Love Island star and businesswoman Rebecca will host his former co-stars Sam Gowland and Jonny Mitchell, as well as X Factor star Jake Quickenden on their big day.

One person asked Marcel who from Love Island will be there when he tied the knot, to which he announced, “These two legends,” with a photo of Sam and Jonny.

The reality star wrote below: “My brothers, I can’t wait to share the day with you both again.”