Love Island’s Luke Trotman is ENGAGED to girlfriend Chelsea Menna after whirlwind romance

Love Island star Luke Trotman is engaged to girlfriend Chelsea Menna after a whirlwind three-month romance, MailOnline can reveal.

The former footballer, 25, who came second in the winter series of the ITV2 show with ex-girlfriend Siânnise Fudge, 28, asked Chelsea to marry him last month.

Luke and Chelsea now live together in the same building in Battersea, London, which the islander once shared with Siânnise and their dog Nala – and the engaged couple have their own dog named Tequila.

A source told MailOnline: ‘It was love at first sight with Luke and Chelsea.

Their romance grew into a serious relationship overnight and while it hasn’t been long, they both know they’re the one for each other.

“Luke has made London feel at home for Chelsea, who are from Australia and they are very happy together.”

Luke and Chelsea, who is a former personal trainer and now TV worker, announced their relationship on Instagram in May – six months after Luke’s breakup from ex Love Island colleague Siânnise.

Siânnise and Luke were one of the golden couples from the 2020 winter series, filmed in South Africa, but they lost in the final to winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp.

MailOnline has reached out to Luke’s representatives and Chelsea for comment.

On a series of Instagram stories saved to Luke’s profile, the reality star uses a diamond ring emoji to caption an album of memories with Chelsea.

The pair have enjoyed nights out together, tennis and basketball games and sun-filled walks with their dog.

Luke has an Instagram profile for the Tequila couple’s cocker spaniel and is credited on the account as the puppy’s father.

The star previously had a similar page for cockapoo Nala, the dog he shared with Siânnise.

In July, Luke and Chelsea went on holiday in Barcelona, ​​a few days after the Aussie finished working at this year’s Wimbledon.

She shared photos in all whites of center court after working behind the scenes on a new Netflix tennis docuseries from the makers of F1 hit Drive to Survive.

In March, Siânnise denied reports that she is dating model Chris Beviere, saying: “I’m very single and I’m happy with that now.”

The reality beauty opened up on Instagram last month about her battle with depression and anxiety, which resulted in a two stone weight loss, mood swings and trouble sleeping.

Alongside two photos of herself taken a year apart, she said: “Last year around this time, I was suffering from anxiety and depression behind closed doors. Because of this I got insomnia, extreme mood swings and I lost two kilos in weight.’

She explained that her self-confidence had plummeted and that she was ‘missing love’ in herself, and continued: ‘I couldn’t bring myself to look at myself in the mirror because I didn’t recognize myself both physically and mentally.

‘I completely lost myself and didn’t know who I was as a person anymore.’