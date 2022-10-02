Love Island’s Lucie Donlan shows off her incredible figure in lingerie with fiancee Luke Mabbott

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lucie Donlan showed off her incredible figure as she formed a storm in her latest lingerie photo shoot on Sunday.

The former Islander, 24, was joined by her shirtless fiancé Luke Mabbott, 27, for the steamy Instagram snaps.

She looked sensational in a gray triangle bra and matching thong from Blakely before donning the same set in white.

Show-stopping: Lucie Donlan, 24, showed off her incredible figure as she formed a storm in her latest lingerie photoshoot on Sunday

Lucie’s bright blonde locks were styled in beachy waves as she completed her look with minimal makeup.

Luke showed his tattooed torso as he coordinated his underwear with Lucie’s before looking lovingly into her eyes.

Alongside the snaps, Lucie wrote, “Let’s dance in our underwear… wait a minute… we’re not very good at dancing.”

Adorable: Her shirtless fiancé Luke Mabbott, 27, flashed his tattooed torso as he coordinated his underwear with Lucie’s before looking lovingly into her eyes

The couple’s latest photo shoot comes after Lucie revealed that she and Luke may be running away after the Love Island couple got engaged last year.

The former Islander told MailOnline that the couple have considered “going somewhere” and getting married “as the two of us” – as she admits she prefers a private wedding over a big event.

In an exclusive interview, Lucie, who stars in the new animal-inspired collection from lingerie brand Ann Summers, explained that Luke will be moving to Cornwall with their dog Bunny once renovations to her idyllic seaside cottage are complete.

Adorable: The couple’s latest photo shoot comes after Lucie revealed she and Luke could run away after the Love Island couple got engaged last year

Lucie said, “We said we might fly somewhere and get married ourselves, so we haven’t decided who will be at our wedding yet – it might just be just the two of us. We would certainly prefer a much smaller wedding.

“We are a family oriented couple. We really wish our wedding was just close family and friends.”

The pair, who both starred on Love Island but in different series, got engaged last December after Luke proposed to the Northern Lights.

Having been in a relationship since July 2020, Lucie says they are in no rush to get married and plan to be engaged for three to four years – although that doesn’t stop her from buying wedding dresses.

She added: ‘We are going to have a longer engagement. We are going to travel first – there are many places we want to visit.

“We keep talking about our wedding day and of course I have a few ideas of what I would like and I told Luke I’m going to try wedding dresses for a day just for a little fun and to get an idea but we’re going to have an engagement of two until three years and then we start planning our wedding properly.’