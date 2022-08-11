Love Island’s Luca Bish ‘set to FINALLY meet Michael Owen TODAY’

Love Island’s Luca Bish is finally ready to meet partner Gemma Owen’s famous father, Michael Owen, according to a new report.

The fishmonger, 23, who finished second to Gemma, 19, in the 2022 series, has previously revealed that he had met the former England footballer on FaceTime, but Thursday’s encounter marks their first face-to-face interaction.

Luca – who broke all the ice with Gemma’s mother Louise Owen when she visited the villa last week – is said to have flown to the Owen family’s private villa in the Algarve to meet Gemma.

Next step:

A source told The sun: ‘Luca was nervous to meet Michael, which of course is completely natural.

“He adores Gemma and knows he has to impress. They flew out of Gatwick this morning to spend time with him and Gemma’s mother at their private villa in Quinta Do Lago.

“Luca is a nice guy and Gemma has no doubts that he will win him over, but it’s nerve-wracking of course.”

Man to impress: On Tuesday, Michael, 42, flew on holiday and shared this happy photo

Reunited: Though Michael hasn’t met Luca, he has reunited with daughter Gemma over the weekend after her stay on Love Island, with a party at their Chester mansion

On Tuesday, Michael left on holiday despite not having met Luca yet, after the couple admitted they were still unofficial.

The famous footballer took to his Instagram, where he shared a smiley photo of himself looking happy and tanned, and wrote next to it: “A few days of sun.”

Though Michael didn’t meet Luca, he reunited with daughter Gemma the weekend after her stay on Love Island, at a party at their Chester mansion.

On Monday, Gemma and Luca revealed that they have yet to make their relationship official, despite being linked to the show for nearly two months.

And since then, the pair have been spending time apart, with the brunette beauty in Manchester for business deals, while the Brighton-based fishmonger is in the south.

Model behaviour: Luca proved to be a very supportive partner on Thursday when he modeled Gemma’s swimwear range during the couple’s very first holiday together

An inside source told MailOnline exclusively that Gemma met with PLT CEO Umar Kamani to negotiate a deal of up to £1million.

Michael’s vacation abroad comes after Luca revealed during the Love Island reunion special that he had finally spoken to Gemma’s famous footballer dad.

The pair sparked speculation that things were tense between them when Gemma’s social media account managers failed to post any reference to Luca after the Love Island final.

After Gemma and Luca’s second place finish, Luca’s family was quick to congratulate the couple by posting a photo of them together with a gushing caption.

It read: ‘Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts for all the support you’ve shown this beautiful couple. So excited to keep watching your trip from the outside. You really won by finding each other.’

This was in stark contrast to Gemma’s Instagram, which conspicuously only posted solo photos of the brunette beauty leading up and after the finale, with beau Luca noticeably absent.

Sharing a solo photo of Gemma dressed in a nude ruffled dress, her loved ones captioned it: ‘Words cannot describe how proud we are all of Gemma.’

“She has shown the nation how mature, honest and stylish she really is. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the love and support… Gemma will be SO overwhelmed.

“We’re now giving this back to Gemma… We’ve enjoyed managing her account and being a part of her @loveisland journey. We can’t wait to see what the future holds.’

Eagle-eyed home fans quickly took notice and suggested on Twitter that Gemma’s family wasn’t too fond of Luca and that they were doing damage control to protect Gemma’s brand.

It comes when the pair have missed Tasha’s birthday party, with Andrew Le Page, Indiyah Polack, Dami Hope, Adam Collard and Paige Thorne all joining the dancer to celebrate her 24th year at London’s Mnky Hse.

Also missing were winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, who were apparently in Manchester, where he lives.