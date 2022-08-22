Love Island’s Luca Bish reveals he apologised to partner Gemma Owen for his ‘controlling behaviour’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Luca Bish has revealed that he ‘didn’t recognize himself’ when he looked back at himself on Love Island and apologized to partner Gemma Owen on their return to the UK.

The fishmonger, 23, was accused of misogyny and “controlling behavior” towards Michael Owen’s daughter, 19, and viewers even complained to Ofcom.

Speak with thank you magazine he said, “She’s a strong woman, so she would never put herself in a situation like that.”

Candid: Luca Bish has revealed he ‘didn’t recognize himself’ when he looked back at himself on Love Island and apologized to partner Gemma Owen on their return to the UK

He agreed that his behavior was overbearing and went on to say, “There are parts where I don’t think this is how I behave in the outside world. Why did I do that?’.

On the show, Luca was left fuming after seeing Gemma talking to Billy Brown at Casa Amor, leading him to question the strength of their relationship.

Fans at the time called for Gemma to end her relationship after Luca infuriated her for “flirting” with bombshell Billy.

Luca, who finished second with Gemma, went on to tell the publication: “When you feel so strongly for someone and then you still get put in situations because they [producers] let’s take on challenges, throw in new people to play with your emotions and feelings – I really just had enough.’

Drama: He said, ‘She’s a strong woman, so she would never put herself in a situation like that’ (pictured with Gemma on the show)

Flirting: On the show, Luca was left fuming after seeing Gemma talking to Billy Brown (pictured) during Casa Amor, leading him to question the strength of their relationship

He went on to say that his emotions were heightened during his time on the show as he began to fall in love with brunette beauty Gemma.

When he turned his attention to his treatment of fellow contestant Tasha Ghouri during the Snog wedding cake challenge, he admitted he didn’t realize he had been wrong until his parents later entered the villa.

Tasha was visibly upset on the left after Luca [and fellow constant Dami Hope] shoved cream pies in her face during the supposedly light-hearted game.

Model Luca, accused of bullying, has admitted that his parents helped him realize he had taken things “too far”.

Splat: When he turned his attention to his treatment of fellow contestant Tasha Ghouri during the Snog wedding cake challenge, he admitted he didn’t realize he’d been wrong until his parents later walked into the villa (Luca suggested “pieing” to Tasha)

Tears: Tasha was visibly upset on the left after Luca [and fellow constant Dami Hope] shoved cream pies in her face during the supposedly light-hearted game

Luca apologized at the villa but went on to reveal that he has approached her again and she and her beau, Andrew Le Page, will be joining him and Gemma for a double date soon.

His family took to his account during his time on the show Instagram Stories to say they did not approve of his behavior towards partner Gemma.

Luca’s family has said that while he would be “embarrassed” by his actions and will no doubt apologize, he does not deserve the abuse he received online.

‘We don’t condone his behavior’: The Luca family took to Instagram during his time on the show to say they didn’t condone his behavior

They said his behavior doesn’t reflect the boy they “know and love at home,” but noted that his Love Island experience is an intense one.

They wrote: “I want to apologize on behalf of Luca for his insensitive reaction to last night’s episode. I know if he looks back, he will be ashamed and deeply apologetic.

“We as his family do not condone his behavior in the last resort, but we do understand that he is in an intense environment where his actions are being sharpened. Last night was no reflection of the boy we all know and love at home.

“Keep in mind that death threats and nasty comments are completely off the mark and something we as a family shouldn’t be taking care of, that’s why we’ve disabled the comments and messages.

“To all those who messaged to check in with us, we want to say a big thank you and we’ll see you.”