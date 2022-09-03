Love Island’s Luca Bish poses for first photo with Micheal Owen at his racing yard

<!–

Last week, he finally asked Gemma Owen to be his girlfriend in a very OTT way.

And now Luca Bish is becoming a real part of the Owen family as he posed for the first time with Gemma’s famous footballer dad Michael on Friday.

The fishmonger, 23, was seen at his Manor House Stables racing stable with Gemma and Michael as the trio posed with staff and three horses.

The race yard’s Instagram account shared the photo, writing: ‘Tomorrow is a big day for Manor House Stables with BRAD THE BRIEF (left) FLAMING RIB (center) & DUBAWI LEGEND (right) all running @haydockparkracecourse in the Betfair Sprint Cup (group 1).

‘@gemowen_1 & @lucabish dropped by to wish them the best of luck.’

Luca looked casual in a light gray jumper and dark jeans as he beamed with his hand on the side of the horse while Gemma showed off her abs in a black crop top.

She completed her look with cream jeans and a denim jacket, while her father wore a branded waistcoat next to her.

Luca first met Michael on a family trip to Portugal last month, shortly after leaving the Love Island villa with Gemma second.

He said of their first meeting: ‘The first time I ever met him, I went on holiday to Portugal with him, which is a rather strange first experience with your future father-in-law.

While appearing on talkSport, Luca was also questioned if Michael had spoken to him about any of his behavior towards Gemma during their stay at the villa.

Luca replied, “Not at all. He would have if he’d seen something I didn’t like, I’d imagine, but not yet.’

It comes after Luca revealed that he finally asked Gemma to be his girlfriend last Monday, when the pair shared an OTT video on Instagram that captured the special moment.

The reality star previously revealed that he was waiting for approval from Gemma’s famous footballer father, Michael, and has been flying to Portugal in recent weeks to meet him.

And fans were stunned when they claimed the scene resembled “a proposal” with a rose screen, cello player, and videographer to capture Luca asking the question.

In addition to the romantic arrangement, Luca surprised Gemma with a beautiful bunch of red roses and a £6.5k Cartier bracelet to add to her collection.

As the international dressage rider, 19, cut a glamorous figure in the montage clip as she donned a black midi dress and a pair of gold heels as Luca escorted her to a pool filled with red balloons floating in the water that read ‘be my girlfriend’.

Luca shared the video with his 1.4 million followers and performed the major’s romantic song Why I Love You over the romantic clips, captioning “finally.”

While Gemma shared a slew of beloved photos from the evening, captioning it, “Finally official. Thank you Luca Bish for a special evening’.

The pair finished second in the Love Island final where they lost to winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.