Love Island’s Luca Bish confirms he is yet to make things official with Gemma Owen

They came second in Monday night’s Love Island final.

But Luca Bish and Gemma Owen have yet to put an official label on their relationship, despite their love for each other on the show.

The 23-year-old goes live on Instagram with former co-star Jacques O’Neill and confirms that he has not yet received “written approval” from her mother Louise.

Answering questions from fans, Luca explained, “We’re not official yet,” joking to give him time.

But Jacques probed further, joking that he still needed the all-important approval of her parents, Michael Owen and wife Louise.

Trying to dodge the question, the fishmonger replied, “Louise is a lovely woman.”

‘But did she give her permission,’ added rugby player Jacques, as Luca admitted: ‘No, I haven’t had written permission yet’.

Jacques called him “beaten” and explained, “We called him Mr. Whippy at the villa because he was beaten like that by Gem.”

But Luca assured fans that the pair were still on track, explaining: “I’m seeing her tonight, I won’t be watching the reunion because I’m gone.”

It comes after the pair sparked rumors of an argument while they were caught on their way home from filming Love Island: The Reunion.

On the way home, they looked bleak when they chose to skip the after party, with Luca reportedly telling a photographer that Gemma “has the right bump with me.”

And fans were quick to wonder if Gemma’s family didn’t approve of Luca, after sharing photos only of her – rather than both of them – during the final.

Unlike every other finalist, the dressage champion’s Instagram only featured photos of her on the final night, while her team wrote “team Gemma” without mentioning Luca.

And with the approval still pending, it looks like Luca can still impress with the Owen clan.

Speaking of their time on Love Island during the live stream, Luca and Jacques also admitted that the show was not “what we expected.”

“It wasn’t what we expected, not for people with personalities like ours,” Luca said, admitting “needed a vacation” after being at the villa.

No contact: ‘I haven’t spoken to Paige, the only people I’ve spoken to are you [Luca]Dami and Davide,” Jacques explained, mentioning his former flame

Jacques also briefly mentioned ex Paige Thorne, as a fan wondered if they’d already seen each other.

“I haven’t talked to Paige, the only people I’ve talked to are you [Luca]Dami and Davide,” he explained.

He added that the Welsh paramedic seems happy with and to ‘get along very well’ with new beau Adam Collard, he joked: ‘Her mum seems to like him very much’, after Paige’s mum said she was ‘more herself’ looked like when she was with Jacques .