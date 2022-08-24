Love Island’s Liam Reardon ‘signs up for the new series of Celebs Go Dating’

Love Island’s Liam Reardon has reportedly signed up to appear on the new series Celebs Go Dating.

The Welsh hunk, 23, split from his now ex-girlfriend Millie Court just a month ago after a year together following their win on the ITV dating show.

It has been reported that Liam will be a late contestant on the show – which has already started filming – and is feeling “ready to throw herself into the dating pool.”

A source told The sun: ‘Liam is going to make an explosive entrance on Celebs Go Dating as he makes his debut in several episodes in the new series.

“He may just be single, but things haven’t been going well between him and Millie for a while, so he’s feeling ready to throw himself back into the dating pool.

“At the end of the day, the show is kind of fun and he had a great experience on Love Island, so I thought, why not do the romance on reality TV again?”

The insider added that while Liam doesn’t expect to “find the love of his life,” he is “looking forward to laughing and meeting new people.”

Representatives of Liam and Celebs Go Dating have been contacted by MailOnline for comment.

If he joins the show, one of the other celebrities will be Liam’s Laura Anderson, Pete Wicks, Sinitta, Navid Sole and Bethan Kershaw.

Millie and Liam announced their split in July, when Millie posted on Instagram: “Hello everyone, to avoid speculation, Liam and I wanted to share with you that we are split up.

“It’s been a tough decision and I’m gutted, but in the end it’s the best thing for us right now. I want to thank you all for supporting our relationship.”

After rumors of infidelity circulated on social media, Millie called them “nasty and untrue” as she shut them down.

She shared: “Just wanted to drop by here to say thank you to everyone again and for your very kind words,” the beauty wrote, thanking her fans.

Going on to say that her fans “made me laugh on a really rough day,” she continued, “I’m so lucky you all are. I would also like to ask you to please do not believe everything you have read in the press or seen on social media.

“The last thing I want is for people to say bad things about Liam or blame him, or vice versa, it wouldn’t have turned out so well if something had happened.

Going through a breakup is hard enough, let alone when people are spreading nasty rumors that just aren’t true.

“Please remember that we are human too, we have feelings and to always, always be nice. You never really know what someone is going through.”

Millie went on to say she’d been quiet on social media to “digest” and “clear my head,” but will return to posting normally – citing her love of her work, which is mostly online.

The lengthy statement ended with ‘Love you guys xxx’, the Asos ambassador tagged Liam and placed a white heart emoji next to his name.

And seemingly reflecting her opinion, the Welsh native simply reposted her story on his own, adding nothing to it.

The couple broke up after a year-long romance that started in the Love Island villa – where they ended up winning.

