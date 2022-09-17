Love Island’s Liam Reardon reveals he has been eating off an ironing board

Liam Reardon has provided insight into his makeshift living situation as he moves into his new bachelorette house following his split from Millie Court.

The Love Island winner, 23, who has yet to furnish his new home, posted a photo to Instagram on Friday using an ironing board as a dining table – assuring fans I’ll get there eventually.

It comes after the reality star left the £1million house he shared with ex-girlfriend Millie after the reality star couple split earlier this year.

Welsh-born Liam, who lived in his hometown while looking for new accommodation, moved into his new apartment in Essex last month, a year after winning Love Island with Millie.

Admitting that his new home was still under construction, he posted a photo of his ironing board being used as a table — with a plate of Spaghetti Bolognese on the temporary dining table.

Liam pulled up a char and explained: ‘So I sat eating like this for a while until my armchair arrived, now I’m eating on my lap lol.

Banter ‘Smile all you want, but I think it’s pretty creative’, Liam continued: ‘My dining table is coming tomorrow and my beds and couch are coming in 3 weeks from the one and only @theluxurybedcompany.

Happier times: It comes after the reality star moved out of the £1M Elizabethan mansion conversion in Essex less than a year ago (pictured in the path)

‘Slept on a mattress on the floor for the last 4 weeks at the moment. It’s not ideal, but it’s all part of the process. I’ll get there eventually. This picture still kills me’

Following his split from Millie, Liam’s Love Island co-star Toby Amoroloran confirmed to Okay! that he had moved to the new house – explaining ‘Liam moved to Essex and I think he’ [now] has his new apartment there.’

It comes as Liam denounced cheating rumors and insisted they “were not true” after the couple went their separate ways.

He told his followers, “breaking up can be really hard and when you’re out in the open it’s that extra bit harder to deal with, especially when rumors come out and people are judging your character for something that isn’t true.” is.’

Liam and his former flame spent £1million on a refurbishment of an Elizabethan mansion in Essex less than a year ago, before moving after their split – as the pair said they would focus on their separate careers.

And as the star rises, it looks like Millie is going to do the same – as she plans to leave the path.

Revealing how lonely it is, Millie recently told her 2 million followers, ‘I need to start loving my own business again. Sometimes I do, but most of the time I have people over or I’m out and about to keep myself occupied. I’ll get there eventually.’

She added that the four-bedroom property has extensive grounds, three bathrooms and a sauna that she will “hopefully leave by the end of the year, a fresh start for 2023.”

Millie and Liam, who moved from Wales to live with his girlfriend in Essex, announced their split in July, with Millie posting on Instagram: ‘Hi all, to avoid speculation, Liam and I wanted to share with you that we are dating being each other.

“It’s been a tough decision and I’m gutted, but in the end it’s the best thing for us right now. I want to thank you all for supporting our relationship.”

After rumors of infidelity circulated on social media, Millie called them “nasty and untrue” as she shut them down.

She shared: “Just wanted to drop by here to say thank you to everyone again and for your very kind words,” the beauty wrote, thanking her fans.

Going on to say that her fans “made me laugh on a really rough day,” she continued, “I’m so lucky you all are. I would also like to ask you to please do not believe everything you have read in the press or seen on social media.

“The last thing I want is for people to say bad things about Liam or blame him, or vice versa, it wouldn’t have turned out so well if something had happened.

Going through a breakup is hard enough, let alone when people are spreading nasty rumors that just aren’t true.

“Please remember that we are human too, we have feelings and to always, always be nice. You never really know what someone is going through.”

It has since been reported that Liam has signed up to appear on the new series Celebs Go Dating.

Liam only split from his now ex-girlfriend Millie in July after a year together, following their win on the ITV dating show.

It has been reported that Liam will be a late contestant on the show – which has already started filming – and is feeling “ready to throw herself into the dating pool.”