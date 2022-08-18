Love Island’s Kem Cetinay returns to social media after tragic crash that killed motorcyclist

Kem Cetinay returned to social media on Thursday after the tragic accident that killed a motorcyclist in Essex two weeks ago.

Tommy Griggs, 28, was killed when his bike was involved in a crash with the star’s Mercedes G Wagon on Aug. 5.

The Love Island star, 26, who was left ‘shaken’, has been conspicuously absent from social media since the horrific accident.

Kem took to Instagram in a post on his Story, smiled sweetly next to a young child and wrote: ‘Gym sesh with my little buddy.’

The reality TV star wore a black Puma T-shirt as he pushed his hair out of his face before practice.

It comes as Tom’s partner partner paid a poignant tribute to her daughter’s father as she celebrated her first birthday.

Amba Davies said: “The past four years have not been the easiest, but you have given me the best gift anyone could have ever given me.

“She loves you so much Tommy and I’m going to tell her about you every day and I’ll make sure she makes you so proud!”

She added on Facebook: “You have my heart Thomas Roy Griggs. May you rest in eternal peace ❤️’.

Kem is said to have remained ‘traumatised’ after the fatal crash with a motorcyclist ‘who overtook him and ended up on the wrong side of the road for the 60mph crash’.

Paramedics fought to save the motorcyclist, but he died tragically in the accident. Photos of the crash show that Kem in the G-Wagon has been vandalized behind police tape and that the damaged motorcycle is lying on the sidewalk.

Witnesses said the motorcyclist overtook cars as he drove up Shepherds Hill in Romford as the TV star drove down.

‘I sympathize with him. He saw someone die before his eyes,” a witness said The sun. “The engine driver flew about 20 feet into the air before landing on the road.”

They said “about six witnesses” saw the crash, with the motorcyclist overtaking the cars when he “ran headlong into Kem’s car at about 60 mph on a 30 mph road.”

Kem, who won Love Island in 2017, escaped unharmed but is in shock from the ordeal and is “traumatized,” friends say.

A witness who saw the aftermath of the crash told MailOnline: “Kem was clearly upset and distraught by what happened. He walked up and down. He was on the phone talking to two women by the side of the road. He seemed to be in shock.’

It happened more than 700 meters from Kem’s restaurant Array, which he opened last July.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Kem is devastated by what happened. He is a sensible driver; no one could have foreseen this tragic accident.

“There is no wrongdoing on Kem’s part, he is not at fault and is being treated as a witness by the police.

“He is still dealing with the shock, along with close friends and his family.”

A statement from the Metropolitan Police confirmed: ‘Police were called at 11:32 am on Thursday 4 August due to reports of a collision at Shepherds Hill, Romford.

‘Police and London Ambulance Service’ [LAS] attended. A car had collided with a motorcycle at the scene.

‘Despite the efforts of medics, the male motorcyclist [no further details] was unfortunately pronounced dead on the spot at 12:04. Investigations are underway to notify next of kin.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting the police with their investigation. He hasn’t been arrested.’

A statement from Kem’s representative said: ‘Kem was involved in a traffic accident at approximately 11:30 this morning close to his home in the Brentwood area.

Tragically, a motorcyclist was killed in the collision. Kem has assisted the police and is being treated purely as a witness to the incident.

“Kem will not comment further on this matter other than his heartfelt condolences, prayers and condolences to the motorcyclist’s family and friends.”

In 2017, Kem won Love Island with ex-girlfriend Amber Davies, 25, taking home the £50,000 cash prize.

The couple broke up for four months after being crowned champions, but have remained friends.

Following his popularity on the ITV2 show, Kem and former co-star Chris Hughes, 29, starred in the spin-off series Straight Outta Love Island and released the single ‘Little Bit Leave It’.

Kem has since worked for ITV’s This Morning as their entertainment presenter and starred in 2018’s Dancing On Ice.

Last July, he opened Essex restaurant Array, which has proven to be a favorite among his reality TV friends and 2.6 million fans.

The former hairdresser is a mental health advocate and has spoken out about suffering from anxiety and depression throughout his childhood since winning Love Island.

He has previously served as an ambassador for the charity CALM (The Campaign Against Living Miserably), becoming Childline’s first mental health campaigner in 2019.