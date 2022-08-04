Love Island’s Kem Cetinay is involved in fatal car smash that leaves motorcyclist dead

Kem Cetinay (pictured) was involved in an accident in Romford, Essex on Thursday

Love Island winner Kem Cetinay has been involved in a fatal traffic accident involving a motorcyclist, MailOnline can reveal.

The reality TV star, 26, is said to be ‘shocked’ after his Mercedes G-Wagon collided with a motorcycle in Romford, Essex, on Thursday morning.

Paramedics fought to save the motorcyclist, but he died tragically in the accident.

Kem, who won Love Island in 2017, escaped unharmed but is in shock from the ordeal and is “traumatized,” friends say.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Kem is devastated by what happened. He is a sensible driver; no one could have foreseen this tragic accident.

“There is no wrongdoing on Kem’s part, he is not at fault and is being treated as a witness by the police.

“He is still dealing with the shock, along with close friends and his family.”

A statement from the Metropolitan Police confirmed: ‘Police were called at 11:32 am on Thursday 4 August due to reports of a collision at Shepherds Hill, Romford.

‘Police and London Ambulance Service’ [LAS] attended. A car had collided with a motorcycle at the scene.

‘Despite the efforts of medics, the male motorcyclist [no further details] was unfortunately pronounced dead on the spot at 12:04. Investigations are underway to notify next of kin.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting the police with their investigation. He hasn’t been arrested.’

A statement from Kem’s representative said: ‘Kem was involved in a traffic accident this morning (Thursday) close to his home in the Brentwood area at approximately 11:30 am.

Tragically, a motorcyclist was killed in the collision. Kem has assisted the police and is being treated purely as a witness to the incident.

“Kem will not comment further on this matter other than his heartfelt condolences, prayers and condolences to the motorcyclist’s family and friends.”

The reality star was driving his Mercedes G-Wagon during the collision earlier today

Kem won Love Island in 2016 with ex-girlfriend Amber Davies, 26, taking home the £50,000 cash prize.

The couple broke up for four months after being crowned champions, but have remained friends.

Following his popularity on the ITV2 show, Kem and former co-star Chris Hughes, 29, starred in spin-off series Straight Outta Love Island and released the single ‘Little Bit Leave It’.

Kem has since worked for ITV’s This Morning as their entertainment presenter and starred in 2018’s Dancing On Ice.

Last July, he opened Essex restaurant Array, which has proven to be a favorite among his reality TV friends and fans.