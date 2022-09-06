Love Island’s Kady McDermott is seen for the first time with her handsome mystery boyfriend

She has kept the identity of her new boyfriend a secret and has not shown him on her social media.

And Kady McDermott stepped out with her handsome mysterious beauty as they had lunch together at Amantes in Ibiza on Monday.

It marks the first time the former Love Island contestant, 26, – who wore an ab-flashing green co-ord – has been seen with him in public.

Kady showed off her physique and deep holiday tan in a green thigh spit skirt and matching crop top as she stepped outside for the meal.

Wearing a stylish beach bag, she completed her look with gold sandals and silver hoop earrings while sporting her dark brown locks in a sleek ponytail.

Meanwhile, her beau wore a casual gray T-shirt and shorts as he sat at the restaurant with the beauty.

The star has kept his identity a secret, but the couple set out on a romantic getaway to the Maldives in March with her mystery man.

The influencer shared an insight into her lavish vacation at Ayada Maldives, but did not reveal the identity of her newfound beauty.

One evening, the couple enjoyed an incredible beach meal, with the table decorated with rose petals and surrounded by hundreds of candles to create a love heart.

Kady was last romantically linked to Aston Villa footballer Matty Cash, but they broke up last November after a whirlwind romance.

A source told The sun: ‘Kady and Matty had a couple of really good months, but decided they weren’t right for each other.’

The insider added: “They are still friends and keep in touch, but there is nothing romantic anymore. They were both just having a long-term romance when they got together, so maybe they weren’t ready yet.”

MailOnline contacted Kady and Matty representatives at the time for further comment.

The pair first confirmed their relationship when they hit Wimbledon together in June.

The duo looked enamored as they strolled down the hall together before going to watch a game.

While it’s not known exactly when they started dating, Kady started liking Matty’s Instagram posts last May.

She started liking posts shortly after she confirmed she had secretly broken up from her on/off boyfriend, TOWIE star Myles Barnett.

During an Instagram Q&A session on May 6, Kady was asked if she was single, to which the reality star replied “yes” next to a makeup-free photo of herself.

The couple first started dating in 2018 but broke up several times before spending thousands renovating a house they bought together in 2019.

Last June, Kady left fans confused after announcing that she was still together with her boyfriend Myles and that they would be living “as a couple” in their new home, weeks after she confirmed yet another “breakup.”

The duo bought the Hertfordshire property together in April 2019 with plans to completely convert it into a two-storey house.

Kady blamed the 2020 breakup on construction pressures that caused them to argue, while joking that their renovation was more stressful than having a baby.

Before Myles, Kady was in a relationship with Scott Thomas with whom she reached the final stages of Love Island.

They had a tumultuous time on the show, but eventually parted ways before breaking up a year later.