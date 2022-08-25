Love Island’s Jazmine Nichol showcases her jaw-dropping figure in pink cut out dress

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jazmin Nichol looked nothing short of sensational as she enjoyed a night out at the Boujee Bar in Manchester on Thursday.

The Love Island star, 21, made sure all eyes were on her as she donned a pink and purple dress with a cut-out detail across the midriff.

The garment emphasized her clean figure, while also featuring a floral detail and a wrap collar.

Stunning: Jazmin Nichol looked nothing short of sensational as she enjoyed a night out at Manchester’s Boujee Bar on Thursday

Jazmine added height to her frame with a pair of bright open-toed heels and styled her brunette locks in loose waves.

The reality star set up a storm, accentuating her natural beauty with a light palette of makeup.

The outing comes after Jazmin recently revealed she was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after a sepsis scare.

The nightclub’s manager revealed she was “vomiting uncontrollably” and turning “blue/gray” when sepsis developed within minutes of being rushed to the ER for emergency surgery.

Outfit: The Love Island star, 21, made sure all eyes were on her as she donned a pink and purple dress with a cut-out detail across the midriff

Jazmine shared a photo of herself hooked up to an IV as she lay on a hospital bed and revealed she had surgery after becoming “really unwell” with what was at the time a mysterious illness.

She wrote: “First I want to thank everyone for their concern about my health over the past week and let everyone know what happened.

“I became unwell in the early hours of Tuesday morning and was taken to hospital later that day. As I waited to be seen, my condition quickly deteriorated to what I now know is sepsis.

“Without the quick thought and action of an employee who had noticed how unwell I had become, it could have been very different.

Style: The garment emphasized her toned figure, while also featuring a floral detail and a wrap collar

Glamour: Jazmine added height to her frame with a pair of sheer open-toed heels and styled her brunette locks in loose waves

‘Within minutes I was blue/grey in color and I had to throw up uncontrollably. My blood pressure was 70/30. It was then that the doctors told my family that I was seriously ill.

“I was lucky enough to receive the most amazing care and was quickly hooked up to IVs with antibiotics and fluids. Blood results showed that I had developed sepsis – so quickly that it happened within minutes.

On a second message, the reality star continued: “Sepsis is a rare but serious complication of infection. Without treatment, sepsis causes multiple organ failure and death.

“We believe this happened because I ignored an infection last week while I was away from home and as a result needed emergency surgery in the early hours of Wednesday morning when my condition had stabilized.”

“I want to thank our great NHS for the prompt action and excellent care. I have a long recovery ahead of me and will be getting some much needed rest, but I feel incredibly lucky to be alive now.”