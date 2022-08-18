Love Island’s Jazmine Nichol is seen for the first time since sepsis health scare

<!–

She was recently rushed to hospital after a terrifying sepsis health scare.

And Jazmine Nichol was back in fighting form, as she was seen for the first time since her ordeal when she went to Boujee Bar in Manchester on Thursday.

The Love Island star, 21, looked sensational for the outing in a black crop top as she stepped alongside fellow islander Mollie Salmon.

Cheers: Jazmine Nichol was back in fighting form when she was seen for the first time since her sepsis health ordeal when she went to Boujee Bar in Manchester on Thursday

Jazmine emphasized her toned figure in the garment while also wearing black trousers.

Styling her brunette locks in a ponytail, the beauty also sported a pair of beige sneakers and gold earrings.

Jazmine wore a light makeup palette and completed her look for the day with a black handbag.

Mollie opted for a white crop top with a deep v-neck, camo pants and white flip flops.

Outfit: The former Love Island star looked sensational for the outing in a black crop top and matching pants

It comes after Jazmine took to her Instagram stories on Friday, where she posted an update on her terrifying health fears, admitting she was “lucky she was alive” after previously telling fans she was rushed to the hospital for an emergency operation.

The nightclub manager revealed that she was “vomiting uncontrollably” turning “blue/gray” and that sepsis developed within minutes of being rushed to the ER for emergency surgery.

Jazmine shared a photo of herself hooked up to an IV as she lay on a hospital bed and revealed she had surgery after becoming “really unwell” with what was at the time a mysterious illness.

Jazmine wrote: ‘First I want to thank everyone for their concern about my health over the past week and let everyone know what happened.

Pals: Jazmine got out with fellow Love Island Casa Amor star Mollie Salmon

“I became unwell in the early hours of Tuesday morning and was taken to hospital later that day. As I waited to be seen, my condition quickly deteriorated to what I now know is sepsis.

“Without the quick thought and action of an employee who had noticed how unwell I had become, it could have been very different.

‘Within minutes I was blue/grey in color and I had to throw up uncontrollably. My blood pressure was 70/30. It was then that the doctors told my family that I was seriously ill.

“I was lucky enough to receive the most amazing care and was quickly hooked up to IVs with antibiotics and fluids. Blood results showed that I had developed sepsis – so quickly that it happened within minutes.

Terrifying: It comes after Jazmine revealed she was ‘vomiting uncontrollably’ and turning ‘blue/gray’ and that sepsis developed within minutes of being rushed to the ER

Grateful: Jazmine admitted she was ‘lucky to be alive’ after previously telling fans she was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery

Overnight Star: Jazmine rose to fame as a Casa Amor bomb in the most recent series

On a second post, the reality star continued: “Sepsis is a rare but serious complication of infection. Without treatment, sepsis causes multiple organ failure and death.

“We believe this happened because I ignored an infection last week while I was away from home and as a result needed emergency surgery in the early hours of Wednesday morning when my condition had stabilized.”

“I want to thank our great NHS for the prompt action and excellent care. I have a long recovery ahead of me and will be getting some much needed rest, but I feel incredibly lucky to be alive now.”

Jazmine then shared a link for her followers to learn more about sepsis.

Jazmine’s update comes days after the Casa Amor beauty revealed she had been rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after becoming ‘really unwell’ with what was at the time a mysterious illness

Alongside a worrying photo of herself hooked up to an IV, she wrote: ‘Update for all of you. I have become very unwell so I will be off my phone and not recording any content for a while until I recover from surgery. But I’m in good hands.’

MailOnline has reached out to Jazmine Nichol’s representatives for comment.