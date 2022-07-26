Love Island’s Jazmine Nichol dons a purple corset minidress during night out in Manchester

Love Island’s Jazmine Nichol got her heart pumping as she enjoyed a night out at Manchester’s Boujee Bar on Friday, just weeks after being booted out of the villa.

The Casa Amor Reject, 21, was very busty in a tight purple corset mini dress with multiple cutouts and lace details.

She added inches to her enviable frame with a pair of sheer heels and an eponymous necklace as an accessory.

The model ran her hands through her raven locks and beamed from ear to ear as she posed for photographers.

It comes after Jazmine shockedly revealed that she shared a connection with Andrew Le Page that didn’t air on the show.

The nightclub manager previously commented on her lack of airtime and now claims Andrew was interested in her, but that was not shown during the hour-long episodes.

Appearing on a podcast after being dumped off the island, Jazmine recounted how Andrew called her the “girl of his dreams” and they enjoyed a day of flirting, as she stated, “I thought I was going out with a boyfriend. come’.

However, things took a turn for the worse when Coco Lodge, 27, tried to make a claim against Andrew and they later ended up kissing on the patio.

Jazmine said the move sparked an all-powerful feud between herself and Coco, which producers refused to air at the time.

While most of Andrew’s time at Casa Amor has centered around his flirtatious relationship with Coco, Jazmine has claimed that he was interested in her first.

She revealed to blogger Murad Merali in a YouTube video, “I had a connection with someone and that person was Andrew.

“All the girls knew from the moment we walked in that he was the one who took me out for a chat in the first place.

“He actually told me that he had manifested us. He said, ‘I manifested you Jaz, you are the girl of my dreams.’

“This is the bit that annoys us – we were chatting all day. They didn’t show at the challenge that I was the only person he chose to kiss.’

“He kissed me and Cheyanna and said you’re my top two. Coco was not mentioned. All the guys were like you, like Andrew, so we’re not going to get to know you. Because you’re for Andrew.’

“Everyone around me is painting that I’m going out with this boyfriend, all the guys are like ‘this is the girl’.”

I pull him out to the patio at night and open up, we had a few chats during the day, I kept talking about him and thought I was dating a friend.’

When asked what his sleeping arrangements were, Jazmine claimed Andrew said he would sleep outside to respect Tasha, but it wasn’t because he didn’t want to share a bed with her.

She continued, “Ten minutes later, Coco—the girl I spoke to Andrew with and who I was closed to—went over to the patio and kissed him. The girl to whom I was initially closed.’

Colleague bomb Mollie then injected, and said: ‘All I hear is screaming’.

Jazmine explained, “I yelled at Coco. I’m a girly girl through and through, so if you don’t respect me when I let you in, I guess why did you say I could trust you?’

She then confirmed that she told Andrew she didn’t want to come second and didn’t find out he was sharing a bed with Coco until she entered the bedroom.

Andrew moved on with Coco and Tasha returned from Casa Amor with Billy, but they later rekindled their romance in a stunning U-turn.

However, it seems that Tasha already has doubts when she confided to Billy that she was afraid she would miss him by going back with Andrew.

