Love Island’s Jacques O’Neill makes savage dig at ex Paige Thorne and her new love Adam Collard

Love Island’s Jacques O’Neill made a savage dig at his ex Paige Thorne and her new love interest Adam Collard, during an Instagram Live over the weekend.

The 23-year-old rugby player dropped out of the ITV2 series last month when Adam was called up by producers for the latest series and soon began flirting with Paige.

And referring to the brunette beauty’s mother, who recently admitted she “don’t believe” the romance, he joked about Adam’s frosty introduction to her on the show.

He told former castmates Luca Bish and Dami Hope, ‘Well, her mom seems to love him, doesn’t she? He’s there with the family!’

Love Island fans were stunned after Paige’s mother cast doubt on her daughter’s romance with Adam.

The Meet The Parents episode aired last week and saw the paramedic’s father and mother enter the Majorcan villa for their happy reunion.

The awkward moment came before Adam burst into tears at the Beach Hut as he spoke about his true feelings for the paramedic and said how much she had “changed” him.

However, things took a turn for the worse when Paige’s mother Samantha shared her honest thoughts about Adam — not long before the two were dumped out of the villa.

When the islander asked for her opinion, Samantha whispered, “I don’t believe it.”

Then she explained to her daughter, “The way you were with Jacques was very different, you were much more you and resilient and full of personality, with Adam it seems much more different.”

But Paige argued, “With Jacques, he did bring out another side of me, bubbles and all, but there were a few things that were really not okay.”

“Ummmm,” she said after an awkward pause, before Paige is heard in the Beach Hut saying, “My mom and her savage remarks, I knew she’d be… I was like, ‘Oh for God’s sake!’

Jacques was also the only cast member of the 2022 series to avoid the Thursday reunion show.

The series eight stars first got together outside the villa to film the annual reunion show, which aired on ITV2 on Sunday night.

A source told The sun“Unfortunately, Jacques has decided that he is not quite ready to see Paige and especially not with Adam.

“He’s decided to wait for a more opportune time to talk to her again after all he’s been through.”

MailOnline contacted Jacques’ representatives at the time for comment.

Hours before the reunion was due to be filmed, he appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss life after the dating show, admitting that he ‘just wanted my mum’ after his traumatic experience.

Host Kate Garraway started by asking Jacques: ‘How do you feel now that you are gone because the episode you left behind was emotional to watch’

Jacques responded: ‘When I first came out it was very different for me, I was afraid of life and what would come next for me.

“When I was in the holding villa, all I wanted was my mother. We got death threats. I thought to myself: I’m going to delete social media’

The reality personality decided to remove himself after Adam’s arrival when he stated, “Love Island was the worst decision of my life.”