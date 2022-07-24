Love Island’s Jacques O’Neill hugs his mother Janet as he gives a welfare update

Love Island’s Jacques O’Neill was in good spirits when he took his mother Janet out for dinner on Saturday after it was revealed that he was ‘pressured to appear on spin-off’ Aftersun after his surprise departure from the villa.

The former rugby player, 23, was distraught when former contestant Adam Collard, who has a reputation as a womanizer, was called up to the current series by ITV producers earlier this month when Adam soon began flirting with Jacques’ girlfriend Paige Thorne.

When it emerged on Saturday that Jacques felt he had little choice but to agree to an interview with Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore on Aftersun, Jacques took to social media to update fans and thank them for their support.

He shared a photo of himself with his arm around his mother on his Instagram page, writing: “Back to the standard Saturday with R jan (sic) at tea.”

He dressed in casual clothes as he stood next to his parent as the sportsman posted another photo after their meal outside the restaurant.

Jacques also took to Twitter to let fans know how he is doing now, having previously admitted participating in Love Island was “the worst decision of my life.”

He wrote, “I want you all to know that I am in such a better place mentally.

“A huge reason for that is because of all the love and support I’ve received!

“I’d be in a much darker place without all your kind words, so thanks again, I appreciate it so much.”

ITV was engaged in a war of words last night amid claims that Jacques felt compelled to appear on its spin-off program to talk about his ordeal on the show.

Sources claimed the former contestant felt he had little choice but to agree to an interview with host Laura Whitmore on his Aftersun show, as it was stipulated in his contract.

But friends feel his reluctance should have been apparent to the producers, given his obvious grief over the circumstances in which he decided to leave the show.

An informed source confirmed to the Mail on Sunday that the rugby league player was unhappy about appearing on Aftersun after being left distraught when former contestant Adam Collard, who has a reputation for being a womanizer, was called up by ITV producers for the current series. Adam soon began flirting with Jacques’ girlfriend Paige Thorne.

In a newspaper interview after leaving the show’s villa, Jacques described joining Love Island as “the worst decision” of his life.

Rounding up to ITV, which has been forced to fend off claims it’s doing too little to support the mental health of Love Island contestants, the source said: ‘Jacques kept saying he wasn’t good enough mentally. That was clearly the case, especially if you read what he said after he got out of the villa.’

But ITV flatly rejected claims last night that it pressured Jacques to appear on Aftersun.

They insisted that it is “sincerely committed to ensuring that islanders have a positive experience with the show” and that producers “would respect an islander’s decision if they did not want to participate and that we would never force anyone to participate.” participate in the program’.

ITV declined to comment on the participants’ contractual obligations, but a spokesperson said “aftersun is usually part of every islander’s itinerary after they leave the villa.”

Mixing things up: Jacques was shocked by the arrival of former contestant Adam, who set his sights on rugby player Paige Thorne’s partner, 24

Unimpressed: Jacques said he hit the breaking point after Adam’s arrival, telling The Sun, ‘I thought if I couldn’t get myself out of it, things could go horribly wrong and I could get physical’ ( Adam pictured on date with Paige after Jacques’ departure)

Jacques previously said he had “no more tears to cry” after his dramatic departure from Love Island.

He admitted he was in tears as he watched his departure with his mother Janet.

He said, “The first thing I did when I got home was watch the episode with my mom — that last one. I said to my mother: “Listen, I have no more tears”. I had been so emotional.

“I literally taped it up and put on a brave face for my mom and looked at her and we were just like ‘offt.'”

Jacques also admitted to being overwhelmed by the situation at the Love Island villa.

During his performance on Aftersun, he confessed, “It just got too much for me in there. I had to see the boys and my mother.’

Jacques – who has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) – has previously admitted that he hit rock bottom during his stay at the villa.

He shared: “I was ready to collapse.

“I felt so mentally exhausted – I just wanted to go home and recover.

“It broke me and I was already broken. I cried my eyes out. I couldn’t handle it.

“I literally felt terrible. It was the worst I’d ever felt in my life.’

Jacques even feared that Adam’s situation would become ‘physical’.

He said, “At home you can remove yourself from situations, but there you had to deal with every situation, and at that moment I took off my microphone and walked right through the front doors because I just wanted to get out of there. Place.

Producers tried to come to me, they said, “Jacques, are you okay?” I said, “I don’t want to talk to you or anyone. I want to be left to myself.” It was too much.’