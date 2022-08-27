Love Island’s Jack Keating reveals chat with Gemma Owen about famous dads was filmed MULTIPLE TIMES

<!–

Jack Keating has revealed that he has been asked by Love Island producers to re-enact a conversation with Gemma Owen about their famous fathers in front of the camera several times.

Ronan Keating’s 23-year-old son, who appeared in the Casa Amor segment of the latest ITV2 series, claimed he was “surprised” when show bosses prompted him to have his conversation with footballer Michael Owen’s 19-year-old daughter. to repeat.

He told MailOnline exclusively, “I think the biggest, most surprising thing to me is how often they have to build things if they want to get different photos, different angles, different conversations.

‘How do we get this going again?!’ Love Island’s Jack Keating (right) has revealed that his chat with Gemma Owen about their famous dads has been filmed SEVERAL TIMES for producers

‘The [producers] will again ask you to sit down and have the same conversation again and bring up the same kinds of things. I found that the most surprising.’

The reality star – whose mother is Irish model Yvonne Connolly – continued: “My chat with Gemma we had about our dads, they asked us to sit down and have the same chat about our dads…I was like, ‘Oh god .”

When questioned about the reasons behind the request, he replied, “They just wanted some more footage, I’m not sure, more angles or… I’m not so sure to be honest.”

“They just said, ‘Can you sit down by the pool again and chat about your dads?’

Revelation: Ronan Keating’s son, 23, claimed he was ‘surprised’ when show bosses prompted him to repeat his conversation with footballer Michael Owen’s 19-year-old daughter

“I thought, ‘How do we get this conversation going again?’ I found that absolutely the most surprising.’

MailOnline has reached out to Love Island representatives for comment.

Last month, Jack revealed that he regrets not pursuing a relationship with Gemma during the show.

The Dublin resident said he would have tried to start something with the dressage rider, but because she was already paired up with Luca Bish.

Confused: The reality star said, ‘My chat with Gemma we had about our dads, they asked us to sit down and have the same chat about our dads… I was like, ‘Oh god”

Speaking to MailOnline, he said: ‘We certainly had a lot of things in common – she’s a sweet girl, but talking to her, I could tell she and Luca were a closed door, so it was quite difficult.

“If she had been single, I would have tried 100% to pursue things. She’s a beautiful girl and I think we get along really well.’

He added: ‘I also got on well with all the other girls, especially Paige and Tasha. They didn’t show much of me and Paige, which was weird and I wondered why they didn’t.’

Jack also revealed that he had been in the “dog house” with his famous father, after saying on the show that the singer had retired.

reflective; Last month, Jack revealed he regrets not pursuing a relationship with Gemma on the show (pictured with her father Michael)

About what Ronan had said to him when he got home, Jack said, “He just said he was proud of me. I didn’t really go in there to make a fool of myself, thank goodness.

“I did say he retired at some point during the show, so he wasn’t happy about that.

“What I meant to say was that he was retired from Boyzone, but he was touring now, but I basically said he was retired, so I was kind of in the doghouse when I got back after that.

“I almost fell off my chair,” he said when he heard it, but we’re all good. When I got home, we sure had some silliness.’