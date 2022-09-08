Love Island’s Indiyah Polack stars in PrettyLittleThing Marketplace’s first TV advert

Love Island’s Indiyah Polack stars in PrettyLittleThing Marketplace’s first-ever TV ad after signing a six-figure deal with the online fashion giant.

The 23-year-old finalist who finished third in this year’s Love Island series with beau Dami Hope, 26, was announced last week as the face of the brand’s new thrift store.

PLT’s new advertisement begins with Indiyah, who quit her job as a waitress to find love on ITV2’s love-fest reality show, recreated as a digital avatar and walks into the PLT Market Place boutique.

First donning a blue ’74’ baseball jacket with matching blue heeled boots, a white crop top and a beige miniskirt, she steps into the ‘store’ before changing to a green coordinating skirt set with a pair of cream colored boots. platform soles.

Then the real Indiyah turns on the TV screens of the country in the same outfit with her hair in the signature updo with a blond stripe and her makeup looks glamorous and shiny.

She shows off several outfits in the ad, including camo-print cargo pants and a pink knotted top with a ruffled mini skirt, each with gold jewelry to bring the looks together.

She tells fans in the clip: “This is PLT Marketplace, a new community where you can sell the pieces you don’t wear or buy something you do want, featuring beloved pieces from the biggest and best brands in the world.” shop.

“Find your style, whatever you love. Be your own boss. Join the PLT beloved movement. Resell, re-wear, recycle.’

Her friend Dami Hope showed his support on Twitter when he shared a funny photo of Spongebob Squarepants character Squidward looking at a TV with heart eyes in love.

Indiyah’s popularity has soared since the ITV2 hit show ended in July, with a 946,000 fan base continuing to support her on social media.

In a PrettyLittleThing first, the fashion site has signed two Love Island stars from the 2022 series after CEO Umar Kamani, 34, set his sights on recruiting both Indiyah and Ambassador Gemma Owen, 19, once the show airs earlier this month. past.

Indiyah has signed a one-year contract with PLT and is promoting the resale app as an “exclusive seller,” by posting her beloved outfits she wore to the villa on the brand’s Marketplace app.

Fan-favorite Indiyah follows in the footsteps of co-star Gemma, 19, and 2019 ambassador Molly-Mae Hague, 23, as the brand’s family of British celebrity associates continues to grow.

Indiyah’s fans backed the star to strike a deal with PrettyLittleThing, tweeting hundreds of them to support her potential commercial projects since she left the villa.

PLT boss Umar confirmed that their intention was always to sign Indiyah, but it took time to arrange the lucrative partnership.

CEO Umar told MailOnline at the launch: “We are pleased to confirm that Indiyah will be our first-ever PLT Marketplace Ambassador.

“Indiyah is launching our new resale app as an exclusive seller.

“This was always our plan, but hectic schedules prevented us from confirming the announcements in the order we planned.

“We hope our PLT customers know how much we value their opinions and that we would never take them for granted.”

