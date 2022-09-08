Love Island’s Indiyah Polack slips into TINY bikini while relaxing by the pool in Mallorca 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Indiyah Polack looked stunning as she shared a series of sizzling bikini photos from her trip to Mallorca, Spain on Thursday.

The Love Island star, 23, showed off her stunning figure as she relaxed by the pool at her hotel in the capital Palma.

The former waitress wore a two-piece orange, navy, and white pattern along with a silver necklace.

Beauty: Indiyah Polack looked stunning as she shared a series of sizzling bikini photos from her trip to Mallorca, Spain on Thursday

Indiyah let her locks fall loosely over her shoulders and added her look with a light makeup palette.

She fixed the camera with a sultry gaze and completed her look with a silver bracelet.

Indiyah reached the final of this year’s Love Island series along with her now boyfriend Dami Hope.

Her popularity has soared since the end of the ITV2 hit show in July, with a 946,000 fan base continuing to support her on social media.

Wow: The Love Island star, 23, showed off her stunning figure as she relaxed by the pool at her hotel in the capital Palma

In a PrettyLittleThing first, the fashion site has signed two Love Island stars from the 2022 series after CEO Umar Kamani, 34, set his sights on recruiting both Indiyah and Ambassador Gemma Owen, 19, once the show airs earlier this month. past.

Indiyah has signed a one-year contract with PLT and is promoting the resale app as an “exclusive seller,” by posting her beloved outfits she wore to the villa on the brand’s Marketplace app.

Fan-favorite Indiyah follows in the footsteps of co-star Gemma, 19, and 2019 ambassador Molly-Mae Hague, 23, as the brand’s family of British celebrity associates continues to grow.

Indiyah’s fans backed the star to strike a deal with PrettyLittleThing, tweeting hundreds of them to support her potential commercial projects since she left the villa.

Stunning: The former waitress wore a two-piece orange, navy, and white pattern along with a silver necklace

PLT boss Umar confirmed that their intention was always to sign Indiyah, but it took time to arrange the lucrative partnership.

CEO Umar told MailOnline at the launch: “We are pleased to confirm that Indiyah will be our first-ever PLT Marketplace Ambassador.

“Indiyah is launching our new resale app as an exclusive seller.

“This was always our plan, but hectic schedules prevented us from confirming the announcements in the order we planned.

“We hope our PLT customers know how much we value their opinions and that we would never take them for granted.”