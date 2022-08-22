Love Island’s Indiyah Polack is in talks for a huge deal with Boohoo

<!–

Love Island star Indiyah Polack is in talks for a mega money deal with clothing brand Boohoo, MailOnline may reveal exclusively.

The TV personality, 23, has impressed bosses at the online retailer with her signature in-villa style and she’s now lining up for a collaboration that could see her earn a huge paycheck.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Indiyah is currently in talks for a major deal with Boohoo. They feel she can achieve great things with the brand and is the perfect match.

The insider continued: ‘Everyone loved Indiyah’s style during her stay at the villa and she really impressed with her stylish look. It is potentially a very lucrative offer.’

Indiyah finished third in the series of the ITV2 dating show this year along with her partner Dami Hope.

It comes after Gemma Owen signed a six-figure deal with clothing brand PrettyLittleThing, the MailOnline exclusive revealed.

Love Island’s runner-up, 19, was picked by the online retail giant after a series of meetings in Manchester this month with founder Umar Kamani, 34, and his close-knit team.

Stylish: The TV personality, 23, impressed bosses at the online retailer with her signature in-villa style and she’s now lining up for a collaboration, which could see her earn a massive fee (pictured with Dami Hope)

Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma is set to become the richest Love Island contestant ever, eclipsing 2019 Islander Molly-Mae Hague, 23, by signing with the global fashion website.

Gemma told MailOnline: ‘This is truly a dream come true for me.

“I wore PrettyLittleThing throughout my time on the show and now being announced as one of their newest ambassadors alongside some incredible talent including Love Island alumni is really special.

“The team has been great and I’m excited to get started and design some collections for all of you.”

Gemma is the first UK brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing since they signed Love Island 2019 runner-up Molly-Mae, who is estimated to be worth a staggering £4.5 million.

‘I’m excited to get to work’: Gemma Owen has signed a six-figure deal with clothing brand PrettyLittleThing, MailOnline gets to reveal exclusive

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has signed the largest clothing deal in the show’s history with the Oh Polly brand.

The Love Island star, 27, was ‘deluged with offers’ by multiple retailers after her landslide win with boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, but wanted to ‘follow her heart’ by signing with a company that believes in her.

A source told MailOnline that the ITV2 champion, who won the £50,000 cash prize after collecting 63.7 per cent of the public vote, is “ecstatic” and having “the week of her dreams”.

‘Gemma is the perfect person’: Love Island’s runner-up was chosen by the online retail giant after a series of meetings in Manchester this month with founder Umar Kamani

An insider close to Ekin-Su revealed: “Ekin met numerous brands this week, but she knew Oh Polly was a perfect fit for her, and the feeling was mutual.

“She has signed a huge deal worth over a million and now she can’t wait to work with the brand and work on her very first collection.

“Prior to Love Island, Ekin dreamed of making a name for herself one day, she will never forget this feeling of being much sought after and admired by her legions of fans.”