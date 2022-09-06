Love Island’s Indiyah Polack flashes her abs in sizzling shots from PrettyLittleThing launch

Indiyah Polack shows off her abs in a crop top as she unveils a sizzling new photoshoot from her boutique’s launch on the PrettyLittleThing marketplace.

MailOnline revealed that the Love Island star, 23, signed a six-figure deal with the online retail giant last week, as she became the first brand ambassador of their resale platform.

In the new images, Indiyah shows off her fashion talent in a range of outfits for sale in her boutique, including a bright pink cardigan with fuzzy sleeves and matching platform heels.

Indiyah announced the launch of her PLT boutique on Instagram, telling her 986K followers on Monday, “You can now shop all the items I’ve uploaded to my store.

“Keep a close eye on my boutique as I will be adding more each week and all profits will be donated to the Jamaican Elementary School Foundation.

‘The Foundation will help primary schools by providing facilities for the education, development and recreation of their students and the training development of teachers.’

The former Islander, who came third with boyfriend Dami Hope, 26, described signing with PrettyLittleThing as a “dream come true” and said she was “screaming internally” after her post-villa success.

In a PrettyLittleThing first, the fashion site has signed two Love Island stars from the 2022 series after CEO Umar Kamani, 34, set his sights on recruiting both Indiyah and Ambassador Gemma Owen, 19, after the show ended last month. .

A source told MailOnline last week: “PrettyLittleThing bosses have their eye on Indiyah and have been in talks for weeks to sign her.

“Working together on the launch of the new marketplace felt like a great match, she looks fantastic and believes in creating a sustainable future.”

Indiyah added: “As soon as I knew that PLT wanted me to support this initiative and be the ambassador of the market, where the focus is on re-wearing and reselling, which is important to me, I knew I wasn’t . will turn down the opportunity.

“I’ve taken the time to get out of the villa and make sure I have the best management team on board to help me with my career, but I’m so excited that we can finally announce this partnership and share it with everyone. ‘

Indiyah, who has signed a one-year partnership with PLT, will star in its own TV ad to launch the resale platform, which will be hitting screens soon.

She is following in the footsteps of co-star Gemma and 2019 ambassador Molly-Mae Hague, 23, as the brand’s family of British celebrity associates continues to grow.

Indiyah, who was a hotel waitress before she became famous this summer, will be selling beloved outfits she wore to the villa on the PLT Marketplace app, which will allow users to sell pieces they no longer wear and give them the chance to buy something new. .

