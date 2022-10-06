Love Island’s Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope look loved-up as they join Rochelle Humes at Boots event

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope put on a much-loved show when they attended a Boots event in London on Thursday.

The Love Island stars were joined by Rochelle Humes as the retailer launched its new Christmas items.

Indiyah, 23, showed off her impeccable sense of style in a black mini dress, paired with a long coat and knee-high boots.

Couple: Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope put on a beloved display while attending a Boots event in London on Thursday

The reality star sported a glamorous makeup look with a glossy lip, as she styled her dark brown locks in loose curls.

Meanwhile, Dami, 26, who finished 3rd on the ITV2 dating show alongside Indiyah, bundled up in a North Face jacket and white t-shirt.

The couple beamed for a ton of fun snaps as they showed off the new Christmas gift sets.

Shining: Love Island’s stars were joined by Rochelle Humes as the retailer launched its new Christmas items

Incredible: Indiyah, 23, showed off her impeccable sense of style in a black mini dress, paired with a long coat and knee-high boots

Happy: Dami, 26, who finished 3rd on the ITV2 dating show alongside Indiyah, bundled up in a North Face jacket and white t-shirt

Rochelle looked effortlessly chic in a beige knit sweater and white pants.

The TV host fashioned her long brunette locks into loose waves and flashed her dazzling white smile in an instant.

Angellica Bell stood out in a striking pink long-sleeved dress as she posed with friend Indiyah.

Friends: Angellica Bell stood out in a striking pink long-sleeved dress as she posed with boyfriend Indiyah

Casual: Angellica then turned into jeans, paired with a black sweater and trainers

Fun: They beamed for lots of fun snaps showing off the new Christmas gift sets

It comes after Indiyah was named a Beauty Ambassador for Boots after leaving the Love Island villa.

Indiyah shared a series of beautiful photos of her signing her new contract as Brand Ambassador, writing: ‘I can’t believe I’m typing this right now, but… I’m insanely excited to announce that I’m a @bootsuk Beauty Ambassador !

“You know that beauty is a huge passion and obsession of mine, so becoming a beauty ambassador for Boots is a dream come true.”

She continued: ‘All this would not be possible without all your love and support, nothing goes unnoticed and I love you all so much!!

“I can’t wait to get started on this and share more with you in the coming months.”